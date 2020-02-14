Water improvement projects in Lancaster County will receive the bulk of $2.4 million in federal grant funding announced this week to reduce pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay.
County watersheds have been identified as some of the state’s highest contributors of harmful nitrogen and phosphorus to the bay.
A total of $2,075,714 is earmarked for 12 county projects, which have been created to reduce polluted runoff from urban, suburban and agricultural lands in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Grant funding was allocated to a total of 14 projects, according to a Wednesday announcement from officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
The bay watershed covers more than 64,000 square miles across six states and Washington, D.C. That includes Pennsylvania, where state and local government leaders’ commitment to pollution reduction has been called into question.
Last spring officials at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation described Pennsylvania’s work toward meeting its goal of improving water quality by 2025 as “woefully inadequate.”
In January, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan directed the state’s attorney general to sue Pennsylvania and the EPA for not doing enough to clean up the bay.
The federal grant dollars announced Wednesday also were made available to projects in York and Cumberland counties. A total of $3.4 million in matching funds were leveraged across all 14 projects, meaning about $6 million worth of improvements are expected to be made.
Here are the Lancaster County projects receiving federal grant funding:
Cocalico Creek floodplain restoration
- Recipient: Conservation Foundation of Lancaster
- Grant amount: $200,000
- Total project cost: $1,027,890
- Project description: Officials at the Conservation Foundation of Lancaster plan to reduce polluted runoff and increase wetland habitat by stabilizing streambanks and introducing native vegetation as part of ongoing floodplain restoration work within the Little Cocalico Creek and Cocalico Creek watershed.
Groff farm floodplain restoration
- Recipient: West Lampeter Township
- Grant amount: $200,000
- Total project cost: $922,649
- Project description: West Lampeter Township officials plan to reduce pollution by restoring 2,300 feet of eroded streambank and creating about 4.4 acres of wildlife habitat on the banks of Big Spring Run in the Mill Creek watershed.
Stoner Park streambank restoration
- Recipient: Manheim Township
- Grant amount: $200,000
- Total project cost: $300,000
- Project description: Manheim Township officials plan to reduce sediment pollution by restoring about 1,336 feet of streambank along Landis Run within Stoner Park.
Memorial Park stream restoration
- Recipient: Manheim Borough
- Grant amount: $200,000
- Total project cost: $1,149,000
- Project description: Manheim Borough officials plan to reduce sediment and nutrient pollution by restoring natural vegetation and stabilizing streambanks along about 3,000 feet of the Chiques Creek.
Streambank restoration on a tributary to Conestoga Creek
- Recipient: Manheim Township
- Grant amount: $93,780
- Total project cost: $193,780
- Project description: Manheim Township officials plan to reduce sediment pollution by restoring about 1,065 feet of an unnamed tributary to the Conestoga River.
Streambank stabilization and stormwater management on a tributary to Chiques Creek
- Recipient: West Hempfield Township
- Grant amount: $200,000
- Total project cost: $302,621
- Project description: West Hempfield Township officials plan to reduce pollution by partnering with a plain-sect farmer to stabilize an eroded stream and drainage channel that conveys stormwater from a development to Chiques Creek while also installing a basin collect stormwater runoff.
Stream restoration on Cedar Creek
- Recipient: Lancaster Farmland Trust
- Grant amount: $161,934
- Total project cost: $193,934
- Project description: Officials at the Lancaster Farmland Trust plan to reduce nutrient and sediment pollution by improving buffer zones and conducting restoration work along five properties along Cedar Creek in East Earl Township.
Stream Restoration on a tributary to Chiques Creek
- Recipient: Penn Township
- Grant amount: $200,000
- Total project cost: $495,717
- Project description: Penn Township officials plan to reduce pollution by partnering with a plain-sect farmer to restore an eroded stream channel that conveys stormwater to a tributary of Chiques Creek while also installing a stormwater collection system.
Lancaster City retrofit and rain garden implementation
- Recipient: Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Inc.
- Grant amount: $200,000
- Total project cost: $230,000
- Project description: Officials at Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Inc. plan to reduce the amount of stormwater flowing into the city’s sewer system by improving an existing rain garden in Brandon Park and installing another on the property of a neighborhood church.
Akron Borough community rain garden and stream restoration
- Recipient: Akron Borough
- Grant amount: $120,000
- Total project cost: $161,100
- Project description: Akron Borough officials plan to reduce stormwater runoff by creating a rain garden at the Akron Borough office while also restoring about 500 feet of an eroded stream through Roland Park.
Stormwater management in Rotary Park
- Recipient: Mount Joy Borough
- Grant amount: $100,000
- Total project cost: $115,000
- Project description: Mount Joy Borough officials plan to reduce pollution to Little Chiques Creek by introducing native vegetation to slow down water while also implementing erosion controls. That’s in addition to building educational kiosks throughout the park.
Agriculture runoff water quality improvement in Salisbury Township
- Recipient: TeamAg Inc.
- Grant amount: $200,000
- Total project cost: $329,421
- Project description: Officials at TeamAg Inc. plan to make environmental improvements on Salisbury Township plain-sect dairies by implementing nutrient management plans in areas, where water-related concerns have been identified. That includes farms with leaking manure storage facilities.