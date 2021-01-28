Struggling tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have access to over $16 million in federal assistance within several weeks, according to county officials.

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino announced earlier this week that the county received $16.23 million from the federal government for emergency rental relief funding.

“We are very pleased to have received the funding,” D’Agostino said. “Obviously it’s needed to help the tenants (and landlords) that have been impacted by the pandemic. We are grateful that the government is providing it directly to counties like Lancaster County.”

The Emergency Rental Assistance program was instituted through a federal stimulus bill signed in December. The legislation allocated $25 billion in direct aid to states, U.S. territories and local governments with more than 200,000 residents.

The county and city redevelopment authorities and their partners in the program must create a method to distribute the funds that will follow guidelines from the U.S. Treasury Department, the administrator of the federal program. County commissioners will need to approve the method.

D’Agostino said the federal program offers a “great deal of flexibility” for local governments to create and implement their own system to administer the funds.

Justin Eby, deputy executive director of the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, agreed with D’Agostino.

“What we like about the new funding is that it is locally driven, so the decision-making and the process and all of the partners that will be helping to get the assistance out, it’s all local collaboration and again, we’re able to work a little bit independently than having to go through the state,” Eby said.

A state assistance program established in July to assist struggling tenants and homeowners was widely criticized by housing advocates and officials because it lacked flexibility — the program ended with only about a third of the $150 million in federal funds directly administered to households.

The state program forced county-level administrative agencies to launch in a two-week window, Eby said, a time-crunch local officials want to avoid.