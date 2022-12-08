The 2023 municipal primary likely will see far fewer voters weigh in on a slew of local races, but lower turnout doesn’t mean election administration will be a cake walk for Lancaster County officials.

On Wednesday, the board of commissioners approved a $30,000 add-on to its ballot-sorting machine to allow election workers to sort mail-in ballots into more localized groups. Next year, election officials will group mail-in ballots by the county’s 19 school districts, rather than its nine state legislative districts, as they did in 2022.

Grouping by school district will allow them to more efficiently prioritize counting high-interest local races or more quickly perform recounts, if necessary.

The county saw historic turnout in the 2022 midterm election, and more ballots do generally mean more work for election officials. But the ballot in November was unusually simple and short: one page for most voters, covering races for governor, U.S. Senate and one or two state legislative races.

The municipal primary is a different animal. It will feature many more races, some of them unique to single voting precincts, such as political party committee people. With 240 precincts in the county, that means many more versions of ballots than in 2022.

Elections Director Christa Miller at a Tuesday commissioners meeting said adding four slots to the county’s $300,000 mail-ballot sorter will help to navigate the challenges associated with having so many different ballots.

The sorting machine, made by Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services Inc., is roughly the size of an upright piano, with a long metal tray and dividers that can sort envelopes into programmed groups. The $30,000 upgrade will add four new slots for a total of 12 groups.

The sorter can also identify whether ballots are signed and dated and separate those that aren’t.

County officials incorporated the sorter for the first time in November, and they said afterward it cut down on the amount of time workers needed to process mail-in ballots.

In the November election, the county finished tabulating most mail-in ballots by about 3 a.m., a marked improvement over previous cycles since a 2019 law introduced no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.