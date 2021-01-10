The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to increase in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania.

As of noon Sunday, the Pa. Department of Health has reported 720,816 COVID-19 cases in the state to date, an increase of 7,506 from Saturday's count. In Lancaster County, the number of cases has grown to 31,672, an increase of 372 from Saturday's total.

The death toll in Pa. has also seen an increase. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state has hit 17,770, increasing by 103 from Saturday's count.

The Lancaster County death toll has increased by one, bringing the total to 786, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed 750 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county. This story will be updated when we receive the new count from Dr. Diamantoni.

To date, 3,367,593 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

