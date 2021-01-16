The number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to increase in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania.

The total case count in the state has grown by 7,166 since Friday, bringing the total to 761,777. In Lancaster County, the total case count to date is 33,686, an increase of 361 since Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is currently at 19,188, an increase of 231 since Friday. Lancaster County's death toll has hit 831, an increase of three over the past 24 hours.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the death toll in the county is 775. This article will be updated when Dr. Diamantoni provides an update on the death toll.

To date, 3,455,231 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.