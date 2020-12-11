COVID-19 continues to make waves in Lancaster County with nearly 500 new positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County reports 478 new cases since Thursday, bringing the county's overall total to 21,192 positive cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania overall amassed 12,745 new cases, making the state's total 470,034 positive COVID-19 cases.

The state also reported 12,235 total virus-related deaths, an increase of 225 in the past 24 hours.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports that Lancaster County has seen 582 total deaths, an uptick of five since Thursday.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 574 total COVID-19 deaths, meaning four Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 3,009,510 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next