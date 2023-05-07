Bernadette Brooks is grateful for the box of food items she gets every other Wednesday from a food pantry near the Lancaster city home the 63-year-old widow shares with her son, his wife, and their 1-year-old son.

"It means a lot,” Brooks said of New Creation United Methodist Church’s pantry at 10 W. Farnum St. “It comes in handy because food is very expensive. Prices are increasing, but our income isn’t increasing, and our SNAP benefits were cut.”

Brooks saw her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments fall by more than 62% in March, from $400 to $150, after Congress ended SNAP Emergency Allotments in February. The extra payments sent during the second half of each month since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 were authorized under the federal government’s coronavirus rescue package.

In Lancaster County, where 48,110, or 8.7%, of its residents are food insecure, there are more than 55,000 SNAP recipients for whom the end of the extra SNAP payments means a 38% average monthly loss from $273 to $170 per person, according to Zach Zook, senior policy research manager at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.

Like Brooks, many SNAP households struggling to make up the difference since losing the additional monthly payments have turned to food banks and pantries already stretched thin by increased demand from rising food prices.

“We decided to live together and combine our incomes to make sure we all had a home and the utilities got paid,” said Brooks, who along with her son, receives disability benefits. “But even so, it would be a struggle if we didn’t have the help of the food pantry.”

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank operates through a network of more than 1,000 partner agencies and programs including food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency food providers and schools. It also advocates for public policy that provides nutrition assistance and addresses the root causes of food insecurity.

“This is a loss in SNAP benefits of $5.7 million per month in Lancaster County alone,” Zook said, adding children in the county are 55% more likely to be food insecure than adults, with a food insecurity rate of 11.9% compared to 7.7% for adults.

According to the food bank, average monthly SNAP benefits per person across its 27-county service area are expected to drop by 39%, from $271 to $166.

Filling the need

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, or CAP, maintains a central warehouse at 650 Lafayette St. in Lancaster city. The warehouse is equipped with walk-in coolers and freezers for food storage and distribution to participating organizations.

“We distribute food to 38 different programs on a regular basis, and all of those programs or pantries have seen a 10% increase in demand for food services every quarter for the past two years, and sometimes more,” said David DeVries, food distribution manager at the nonprofit, which focuses on eliminating poverty and promoting self-sufficiency.

DeVries said CAP distributed food to 29,000 households in the first quarter of 2023, a 93% increase from the 15,000 households in the first quarter of 2022. The warehouse doesn’t serve individuals directly, but through CAP’s partner organizations it provided a total of 416,000 pounds of food in 2022, or 8,000 pounds per week.

“We are now distributing double that amount, at about 16,000 pounds per week,” DeVries said. “The extra money people were getting has all ended, but the need is still there and growing, so people are turning to the food banks, and we try to make sure we have enough to provide people with what they need.”

Blessings of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit that takes fresh but unwanted food destined for the landfill and instead supplies it to food banks and other charities, opened a 29,000-square-foot selection center at 515 N. Franklin St. in Lancaster city last year. It is not open to the public.

“Since we opened our facility in Lancaster, we have doubled the volume of food we distribute,” said David Lapp, the organization’s executive director.

Lapp said in 2022, Blessings of Hope served 1,078 partner churches and ministries from the North Franklin Street location.

“In the first quarter of this year so far, we have 900 organizations being served,” he said.

Lapp said his nonprofit is equipped to handle the substantial volumes of food donated by large commercial food distributors.

“Otherwise, all that food would end up in landfills,” he said. “We have the trucks to pick it up, the space to store it and a way to make it available to local pantries.”

Other food resources

SNAP recipients who are pregnant or who have children under 5 years old may be able to get help buying food from the Pennsylvania Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC. More information, including how to apply, is available at pawic.com or by calling 1-800-942-9467.

PA 211 provides a database of social service providers at pa211.org, where clicking on the “food” icon opens a webpage with a list of services that can help people get help with food, groceries, or free or low-cost meals. People also can dial 211 to get help accessing the information. Anyone who has difficulties using the 211 number can dial 1-855-567-5341.

In 2022, the 211 service received 35,579 calls for information and help from Lancaster County residents regarding issues such as food, housing, utility assistance, health care and more. The free service operates 24 hours a day every day of the year.

