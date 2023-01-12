Flags at Lancaster County buildings will be flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of Lancaster County Judge Shawn M. Long, who died Saturday of complications related to a bone marrow transplant.

Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Long, 55, of Lititz, to fill a vacancy on the county's bench in July. Long was seeking election to a full term this year.

President Judge David Ashworth asked the county commissioners on behalf of the county's judges that flags be flown at half-staff in Long's honor.

Long served in the United States Marine Corps from 1985 to 1991. Before being appointed judge, Long was a partner at Barley Snyder, where he specialized in bankruptcy law.

Long is survived by his wife, Jessica, his parents, Michael Monaghan and Diana Davidson Long, his children, Kelly Robert Gerst, Ryan M. Long, Claire E. Long and Grace W. Long.

Long's funeral is Thursday at Grace Church of Lititz, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life will follow at noon.