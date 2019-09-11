Observance Ceremony 18.jpg
Buy Now

Lancaster County Commissioners Craig Lehman, Joshua Parsons and Dennis Stuckey salute during the observance ceremony for the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the county Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township. They had just laid a wreath in front of the first responders memorial.

 Suzette Wenger

Ceremonies across the nation Wednesday commemorated the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Dozens of first responders gathered at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township for its annual observance ceremony.

County commissioners Joshua Parsons, Dennis Stuckey and Craig Lehman read the names of the county’s 47 first responders (see list below) who have died in the line of duty. They also laid a wreath at the first responders memorial outside of the training center.

2019 Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center 9/11 observance

1 of 21

Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego was the keynote speaker.

Nearly 3,000 people died during the attacks. Hijacked airliners struck the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. A fourth hijacked airplane crashed in a field in Shanksville, in western Pennsylvania.

Sign up for our newsletter

More than 400 first responders — 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight EMTs — died during the 2001 attacks.