Lancaster County Commissioners Craig Lehman, Joshua Parsons and Dennis Stuckey salute during the observance ceremony for the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the county Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township.
Ceremonies across the nation Wednesday commemorated the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Dozens of first responders gathered at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township for its annual observance ceremony.
County commissioners Joshua Parsons, Dennis Stuckey and Craig Lehman read the names of the county’s 47 first responders (see list below) who have died in the line of duty. They also laid a wreath at the first responders memorial outside of the training center.
Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center Director Todd Kirkpatrick, Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego, and Misty Witmer attended the observance ceremony. Witmer sang the national anthem at the event.
They had just laid a wreath in front of the first responders memorial.
Todd Kirkpatrick, director of the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, welcomes visitors to the observance ceremony.
From the left, Lancaster County commissioners Craig Lehman, Dennis Stuckey and Joshua Parsons, Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center Director Todd Kirkpatrick, Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego, and Misty Witmer, attend the observance ceremony for 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the training center n East Hempfield Township. Witmer sang the national anthem at the event, where the names of the 47 county first responders who died in the line of duty were read.
Todd Kirkpatrick, director of the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, welcomes visitors to the observance ceremony for the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the center in East Hempfield Township.
Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego was the keynote speaker.
Nearly 3,000 people died during the attacks. Hijacked airliners struck the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. A fourth hijacked airplane crashed in a field in Shanksville, in western Pennsylvania.