Five people have died in Lancaster County fires in the first eight weeks of the year — a toll surpassing the county’s annual average of four over the past 34 years.

Emergency officials don’t want to see this year’s toll go higher.

“Events are happening right now and people are paying attention, and we need to get the message out” about fire safety, said Duane Hagelgans, spokesman for the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association and chief at Blue Rock Regional Fire District.

So the association, the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, Lancaster County Firemen’s Association and Lancaster County Emergency Management have scheduled a news conference on fire safety for Thursday.

Safety strategies

Smoke detectors — on every floor and in every bedroom — are key, he said, but there are other things people can do.

A main one: Sleep with bedroom doors closed. Like water, fire seeks the path of least resistance.

“I’ve been doing this for four decades, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in a house with fire and opened a door to see the room is fine,” Hagelgans said.

Keeping doors closed buys time for people inside to open windows for fresh air or an escape route with a fire ladder — another safety tool homes should have, he said.

Another: Don’t cook while tired or store things in ovens or on stovetops.

Hagelgans has seen cases where one person has stored something flammable in an oven and another person turns the oven on to preheat, thinking it’s empty. And he’s seen fires that started when someone starts cooking but falls asleep.

This year’s fires

Two of this year’s fatal fires either started, or likely started, in kitchens.

Last week’s fire in Elizabethtown in which Kelsey Paige Sheilds, 26, was found dead likely started in the kitchen, a fire marshal ruled.

And the Jan. 4 Columbia fire in which Cami Jo Combs, 20, and her daughter, Callie Jo Flowers, 2, died was traced to a trash can on the stove.

Saturday’s fire in West Hempfield Township in which Sabine LaBarriere, 40, and her mother, Marie Dorcena, 79, died is still being investigated.

People should also practice safety drills, such as “stop, drop and roll” and plan escape routes. Habits form at a young age, Hagelgans said.

Hagelgans said he isn’t trying to blame victims but instead wants people to have all possible advantages should fire strike.

“We’re all busy. We’re all moving fast and sometimes people do things because they’re distracted and they’re moving fast and it leads to tragedy,” he said.