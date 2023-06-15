A week after Lancaster County commissioners approved a 30-day ban on outdoor fires, county fire chiefs will likely recommend they keep the ban in place, according to a survey conducted Wednesday night by local fire department leaders.

Commissioners Wednesday night discussed whether to lift the ban early after a heavy downpour hit the county Monday, bringing at least an inch of rain to most parts of the county. Some small showers also reached the area Wednesday and a smattering of rain is in the forecast for the coming week.

Manheim Township fire Chief Scott Little, president of the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association, said 45 of the 70 fire chiefs in the county gathered Wednesday to discuss the burn ban, which is scheduled to run through July 9.

Of the chiefs present, about 80% favored sustaining the ban, Little said. The organization is still collecting votes from its remaining members.

The survey is part of the association’s plan to meet with county commissioners today to give input on the threat of wildfires and issue a formal recommendation. Commissioners plan to revisit the issue during one of their weekly public meetings next week.

Little said the association is also collecting data on 911 calls and emergency responses to reports of outside fires in the county to inform their recommendation to county officials.

“We have had several calls that (firefighters) have been dispatched to this week for wildland brush-type events,” Little said. “So people are still not abiding by the ban until the fire employees show up with the (county order) in hand.”

Across Pennsylvania, vegetation is dry and conditions are ripe for fire. The state Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday declared a statewide drought watch. The agency is encouraging residents and businesses to reduce their water usage by 5% to 10% as a preventative measure, in case drought conditions continue long enough that water supplies are threatened. The conservation measure is voluntary, according to the DEP.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the county is experiencing “moderate” drought conditions, the second-lowest of its five drought stages.

East vs. West

Many people associate wildfires with California and Western states, where they have become a nearly year-round phenomenon in recent years, as a shifting global climate produces more extreme weather events.

But the majority of wildfires in the U.S. occur east of the Mississippi River, Little said.

Wildfires have been common in Pennsylvania for millennia, said Mike Kern, chief of the forest fire protection division at DCNR, and vegetation has adapted to survive them.

The immediate threat in Pennsylvania is not necessarily air quality or loss of habitat, Kern said, but the loss of life and property. Even small fires can overtake homes and leave death in their wake.

“It doesn’t take much: leaves around the house, leaves under a deck and even a creeping fire, if nobody stops it, could burn somebody’s house down,” Kern said.

The problem begins and ends with humans. Last year, 99% of the wildfires the state recorded came from human activity, according to state data.

As of Monday, the state has recorded 1,365 wildfires, only six of which were caused by lightning — the way naturally occurring wildfires start. The rest resulted from human activity.

Wildfires most frequently start with people burning trash, a common practice in rural areas, where garbage collection is less likely to be a municipal service. So far this year, 723 wildfires were caused by trash burning, according to state data.

Rural areas in Lancaster County and beyond are filled with areas where wildfires typically occur — at the point where human development meets vegetation, whether that be crops, woods or scrubland. Firefighters and forestry experts call it the “wildland-urban interface,” where people and nature meet.

Most wildfires in Pennsylvania consume just an acre or two, according to state data. Last year, 2,700 acres burned from 1,036 fires.

“When people think of wildfires, they think of thousands of acres, but that’s really not the case,” Little said.

So far this year, the county has seen fewer wildfires than neighboring counties, according to a state map of wildfire events. The map shows about a dozen recorded wildfires in the county this year, eight of them from trash burning.