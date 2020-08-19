A pair of tractors pulled wagons Wednesday morning, tugging more than two dozen passengers through cattle houses and past rows of corn on Brubaker Farms in northwestern Lancaster County.

There, three generations of family farmers led a tour of the Mount Joy-area dairy operation, drawing attention to their crops and livestock, as well as the research-based technology that keeps it running cleanly and efficiently.

And that technology-driven farming led nearly all of the day’s discussion, as local, state and federal stakeholders advocated for continued public support and funding of agriculture-related research.

“Nothing happens on a farm anymore without research and development,” Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert said.

He was among the crowd gathered for the Wednesday tour organized by the Farm Journal Foundation, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit dedicated to promoting food security.

It’s a security that was shaken earlier this year in the first weeks and months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when restaurants were shuttered and the farm-to-consumer supply chain was interrupted, leading to bare shelves in Pennsylvania grocery stores.

That’s according to Centre County-based U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, a Republican, who spoke ahead of the Wednesday tour, guessing that most consumers forget about farming when they think about where their food comes from.

“They think of Wegmans; they think of Sheetz; they think of Wawa,” he said, wondering whether the pandemic has given them a different perspective. “People were forced back to the family dining room table.”

Later, Thompson, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, traveled past cornstalks on the tractor-drawn wagon, marveling aloud as farmer Tony Brubaker narrated the tour.

Brubaker revealed how a science-based approach has kept animals healthy and maximized yields on the 1,000-plus acre operation. That’s also while remaining environmentally and financially responsible, Brubaker said.

His brother, Mike Brubaker, gave a similar talk to those riding in the other wagon.

The century-old Brubaker Farms houses about 1,300 dairy cattle, and among the innovations showcased Wednesday were electronic ear tags, which farmers can use to monitor the animals’ health — even detecting illnesses so they can act quickly with treatments, the farmers said.

The Brubakers also farm poultry, corn, beans, wheat and rye.

The farmers later showed off their digester — a piece of machinery that processes cow manure, capturing the greenhouse gas methane and converting it into usable electricity, enough to power about 300 homes a day.

That’s all in addition to the installation of solar panels and implementing practices like no-till farming and the creation of tree and grass buffers near waterways to retain soil and capture pollutants, said Luke Brubaker, the family patriarch.

“We’re all about conservation and the environment,” he said. “If we treat the environment right, the environment can treat us right.”

According to Tony Brubaker, the family farmers have been proactive about implementing technologies, leaning on experts and their science-based research when necessary.

“We try to be early adopters,” he said.

