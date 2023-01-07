Two voices rang out outside of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg on Saturday morning, carrying the words of the “Star-Spangled Banner” in unison to the crowd gathered to officially open the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The crowd that gathered at the Maclay Street entrance included state officials, such as the State Secretary of Agriculture, Lieutenant Governor Elect Austin Davis, Pa senators and congress people, and federal elected officials like Senator Bob Casey.

But at the start of the ceremony all eyes focused on two Lancaster County cousins singing.

Those voices belong to two teens from Lancaster County, who have been going to the annual event for as long as either can remember.

Natalie, 18, of Mount Joy, and Faith Musser, 15, of Elizabethtown, were selected from 39 entries to sing the national anthem for the show, whose theme this year is “Rooted in Progress.” The two grew up raising livestock such as steer and pigs at the family farmette in Elizabethtown, Musser Family Farms, and both have been involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

They’re among 12 singers chosen to perform throughout the show, which runs through Jan. 14. Diane Harris of Bart Township will sing Sunday at 8 a.m., and Caden Smith of Lancaster will sing Thursday at 1 p.m., before the Army-Navy Cookoff, on Military Veterans and Families Day.

“I remember going (to the farm show) when I was really young but I probably started going when I was like 1 or 2,” said Faith, who is the daughter of Doug and Katina Musser. She has three siblings Amber, Levi and Kassidy.

“I don't even remember when I first started going,” Nataile said. She is the daughter of Greg and Jodi Musser. She has two siblings Maddie and Emma.

The singers were selected from submissions to the farm show 2023’s "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest. A panel of judges selected 20 finalists from 39 entries. Finalists' videos were posted on Facebook, where fans voted to determine the winners. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes; she sang at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Performances will be live streamed at facebook.com/PAFarmShow.

When the opening ceremony began Saturday morning, the cousins stood in the group behind the podium waiting. But as the color guard presented the colors, they looked at each other, smiled, then stepped up to the podium together.

Faith sang soprano and Natalie sang harmony in alto, then after the song the two stepped back into the crowd while the applause rang out and the ceremony continued after them.

“I was very nervous,” Natalie said before the show. Faith, in contrast, said she was fairly calm because Natalie had the harder part.

“Once we got to the podium the nerves sort of calmed down a little and you’re like ‘I’m doing this now’” Faith said.

“My legs were shaking a little bit but it’s okay,” Natalie said.

Faith admits she did not expect to win the competition to sing, after seeing the number of applicants.

“I just screamed, and everyone looked at us,” Natalie said of finding out – they were in the Elizabethtown Area High School’s chorus room at the time. “Everyone was very confused for a second.”

Both are members of the school chorus, and the high school was where they filmed their first and unused submission.

“Later on, I noticed on the application it was like, 'Oh, interesting visuals,’” Natalie said. “So then later that week, we went to our farm, and we both got our project livestock steers and were holding them in the video and singing in our pasture.”

Faith started singing in choir programs at 4 or 5 years old, she said. Natalie always loved singing, she said, but really started in 5th grade at school.

This is the first time the two will be singing at the farm show, which holds special meaning for the family. The cousins also will each be showing a pig at the show, in addition to singing at the opening ceremony. The pigs will be shown on Sunday at 8 a.m., and, if they make sales, will be sold on Tuesday, Natalie said.

“It's really exciting,” said Katina Musser, Faith’s mother. “I actually grew up going to the farm show also as a child.”

After they sang the cousins went to the pen of their Chester White purebred pigs that will be shown tomorrow. Their pigs were sleeping together. Both of the cousins' pigs were born in June with Natalie’s weighing in at 280 pounds and Faith’s weighing in at 251. The cut off they said was between 240 and 290 pounds.

With the singing complete and making it through the weigh in for the pigs, the girls admit that the most nerve-wracking parts of the Farm Show were behind them. Now they joked that they are looking forward to milkshakes and potato donuts as well as seeing some shows.

“I'm just thankful that we get to experience it together and share this love of livestock and music and get to have this opportunity to show it to more than just our family,” Faith said.