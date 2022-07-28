Mike and Heather Lewis raise 500,000 chickens a year for Tyson Foods on their East Donegal Township farm.

In mid-April, they were a few days from receiving a new flock of chickens when a nearby egg-laying operation tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the state’s first case of the disease in almost 40 years.

The Lewises’ farm immediately fell into a 10-kilometer control area around the infected farm, and they were unable to restock their three chicken houses until just two weeks ago, when state and federal regulators lifted some control-area restrictions.

“I’m not sure you can ever really appreciate how many people it takes to ensure a sustainable, healthy food supply until you go through something like this,” Heather Lewis said Wednesday during a news conference at her farm.

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and other top ag officials had gathered there to formally open the funding door to farmers in the state whose operations have been adversely affected by avian influenza. Farmers now can apply for grants from a $25 million recovery fund approved earlier this month in the state budget.

It’s too soon to know the full extent of Pennsylvania’s losses from avian influenza, Redding said, but poultry losses and cleanup costs alone are more than $34 million.

“This will not make anybody whole. This is not about closing all of that loss,” Redding said. “But it is making sure that they go forward.”

To date, 17 domesticated poultry operations in the state have had confirmed flu cases, all of them in Berks (nine farms) and Lancaster counties (eight farms).

The first round of funding is open through Sept. 10 to poultry farms within the 3-kilometer “infected zones” surrounding infected farms, which were subject to the greatest restrictions. Applications have been mailed to 91 eligible farms.

After those farms are served, the Ag Department will assess the remaining funds and open a second round of funding to entities that had direct losses and are in the 10-kilometer control areas around infected farms.

Losses up to $100,000 will be reimbursed at 100%. Larger amounts may receive only partial compensation based on the number of applications and available funds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture compensates farms that are infected with avian influenza and must kill their birds to prevent disease spread. But federal funding is not available for ag-related businesses, such as feed mills, that lost revenue during the outbreak, or to farms that missed flock placements because they were in a control area surrounding an infected farm.

Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, said legislators enjoyed open communication with Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration as they negotiated the poultry recovery fund, and the speakers Wednesday uniformly emphasized the spirit of cooperation with which state and federal agencies have handled the avian flu outbreak.

“Government in many cases gets a bad rap for what they do. I’m here today to tell you that they clearly got it right in this particular case,” said Chris Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries Association, the state’s agribusiness trade group.

Continuing risk

The highest risk of avian influenza infection in poultry comes during the spring and fall migrations of wild birds, which are reservoirs for the virus. The strain that caused infections this spring is still active, and Redding anticipates more farms could be infected within three months.

Officials are urging poultry farmers to adhere to strict biosecurity measures as a daily practice.

Pennsylvania has not reported a case of avian influenza in captive fowl since June 2, but 16 sites across the United States, mostly in the West, have tested positive for avian influenza in July. Though all but two of those locations are backyard flocks rather than commercial farms, those detections show the disease is a lingering risk.

State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said poultry producers cannot let their guard down between migrations because some wild birds choose to spend the summer in the mid-Atlantic rather than continue to northern Canada.