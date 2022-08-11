Attorneys for the federal government want Upper Leacock farmer Amos Miller jailed for failing to pay $105,065 in fines and costs that a federal judge ordered him to pay earlier this year.

The fines and costs are associated with Miller’s long refusal to comply with a federal judge’s orders to follow food safety laws. In total, the government is seeking $305,065.

“The United States submits that Mr. Miller’s continuing recalcitrance and flouting of the court’s orders requires a robust, more-coercive civil contempt sanction than previously imposed,” government attorneys wrote in its request filed in late July. “Specifically … the court should order him to be incarcerated until he has paid these sums that are long overdue.”

U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith scheduled a hearing for Sept. 26 at the federal courthouse in Easton for Miller to show why he should not be jailed.

And the government wants Miller’s wife, Rebecca Miller, added as a defendant in the case because she is a co-owner of Miller’s Organic Farm. That will also be addressed at the hearing.

Miller — who has an attorney, but has been filing paperwork on his own — filed a response on Aug. 5 suggesting Smith and the government are “working in concert” in supposedly violating his rights. The filing seeks a stay of the proceedings and indicates Miller plans to appeal issues in which he contends the judge is wrong.

Miller’s filings have been filled with writings espousing jargon used by “sovereign citizens,” such as referring to himself as RPII, for “real party in interest.” Sovereign citizen adherents believe in the legally baseless assertion that individuals, and not courts or lawmakers, can decide what laws to follow.

“Defendant believes these actions are unconscionable actions that shock the conscience and if RPII were not Amish and being restrained by the Amish elder’s greater fear of man’s newspapers than God’s words in the Holy Bible would be actionable sounding in tort,” Miller wrote.

Miller on Thursday told LNP|LancasterOnline by phone that, "We are considering to pay the fine.”

Miller's attorney, Steven Lafuente, of Dallas, Texas, said, "Amos would have been past this a long tome ago had Amos not been listening to extreme advice. ... He has this extreme group of people who are very antigovernment. They really bent his ear.

Miller would only be jailed as until he — or his supporters — pay the money the court has ordered, Lafuente said. And it's possible that Smith might not jail Miller, but instead assign him a probation officer who he would have to check in with and make payments.

Lafuente said the court has given Miller "a lot of opportunity to correct this."

Miller’s Organic Farm describes itself as a private club that sells only to members and Miller has claimed that arrangement exempted his farm from federal regulations. But that’s not the case.

Smith ruled in 2019 that Miller must comply with United States Department of Agriculture regulations that require his slaughtering operations be federally inspected.

At a May case update hearing, Miller told Smith he doesn’t have the money to pay the fines — despite various online fundraising accounts that have brought in more than $160,000 to support Miller’s business and legal costs.

Miller said there’s very little of that money left because it’s gone to previous attorneys.

Miller first came to the attention of federal authorities in 2016, when the Food and Drug Administration said it identified Listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk; the agency found the Listeria to be genetically similar to the bacteria found in two people who developed listeriosis — one of whom died — after consuming raw milk.