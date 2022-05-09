If there is a last straw in the ongoing saga of Upper Leacock farmer Amos Miller’s refusal to comply with a federal judge’s orders to follow food safety laws, he may have finally gotten to it.

Miller will face a contempt hearing, a federal judge told him on Friday. But unlike last June's hearing when U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith found Miller in civil contempt, this hearing could be criminal.

“I’ve been promised multiple times and you’ve failed to comply multiple times,” U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith told Miller during a case update hearing Friday.

Smith told Miller that court orders must be followed, and pursuing criminal contempt is a means of vindicating the court’s authority.

Miller has a long history of not following Smith’s orders.

His business, Miller’s Organic Farm, describes itself as a private club that sells only to members; Miller has claimed that arrangement exempted his farm from federal regulations.

That’s not the case.

Smith ruled in 2019 that Miller must comply with United States Department of Agriculture regulations that require his slaughtering operations be federally inspected.

The difference between civil and criminal contempt is that civil contempt is intended to get a person to comply with court orders, while criminal contempt is about punishment for not following orders. Jail is a possibility.

Smith will let the U.S. Attorney’s office in Philadelphia decide which type of contempt proceeding to pursue, then he will schedule the hearing. Smith did not set a timeframe for the government to decide.

Miller is facing a contempt hearing in part because he has not paid $105,065 that Smith ordered him to pay — twice — earlier this year. The money was to go toward fines and costs he was previously ordered to pay.

“When the court orders you to pay money and you don’t pay money, something’s going to happen,” Smith told Miller.

Miller told the judge he sent his attorney a check for $50,000, but his bank froze his line of credit after bank officials learned of his troubles through the media.

“The news media put it out there and I'm between a rock and a hard place,” Miller said.

Through various online fundraising accounts, supporters have contributed more than $160,000 to support Miller’s business and legal costs.

Miller said there’s very little of that money left because it’s gone to previous attorneys.

Besides not paying the $105,065, Miller has also been filing various paperwork, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Gerald Sullivan characterized as “sovereign-citizen … mumbo jumbo.”

“Sovereign citizen” adherents believe in the legally baseless assertion that individuals, and not courts or lawmakers, can decide what laws to follow. Miller’s reliance on sovereign citizen beliefs has been a point of frustration for his attorney, Steven Lafuente, of Dallas, Texas.

“I have had nothing to do with any of those frivolous filings,” Lafuente said.

Sullivan said Miller’s filings show he’s looking for ways to circumvent having to comply with food safety regulations.

Miller’s first came to the attention of federal authorities in 2016, when the Food and Drug Administration said it identified Listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk; the agency found the Listeria to be genetically similar to the bacteria found in two people who developed listeriosis — one of whom died — after consuming raw milk.