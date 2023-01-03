It appears that Upper Leacock Township farmer Amos Miller is willing to abide by the orders of a federal judge.

Miller, who got in trouble by failing to comply with federal food safety rules, paid $30,000 to the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia by a Dec. 23 deadline set under a consent decree reached in mid-December, according to his attorney.

For much of last year, Miller and the government were in a standoff, with Miller refusing to follow through on previous agreements reached under a federal judge’s supervision. But the new agreement reached in mid-December took the possibility of jail for contempt of court off the table, and reduced the amount of fines and costs Miller owed and allowed him to spread out the payments.

Besides the $30,000 paid on Dec. 23, Miller must pay $27,543 by Jan. 15 and another $27,543 by April 15.

The money represents a portion of some $305,000 in fines and costs the government had been seeking to reimburse a food safety expert appointed by the judge handling the case and for costs borne by the U.S. Marshals Service and federal inspectors.

Though the $30,000 was not showing in Miller’s court docket Tuesday afternoon, a court official said it can take some time for payments to be processed. Miller’s attorney, Robert Barnes of Los Angeles, said Tuesday that Miller paid the money ahead of a Dec. 23 deadline.

The payment would seem to signal Miller’s willingness to comply with food safety laws, which he and the federal government have been at odds over for years.

In summer 2021, U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith found Miller in civil contempt for failing to abide by an April 2020 agreement concerning food safety compliance.

And though Miller had agreed to work with a food safety expert appointed by Smith, Miller at times did not cooperate. He also sought to pursue a “sovereign citizen” strategy to thwart the government’s efforts to get him to comply.

Sovereign citizen adherents believe in the legally baseless assertion that individuals, and not courts or lawmakers, can decide what laws to follow.

Miller came to the attention of federal authorities in 2016, when the Food and Drug Administration said it identified listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk and found it to be genetically similar to the bacteria in two people who developed listeriosis — one of whom died — after consuming raw milk.

That led to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service investigating and suing Miller over the meat and poultry issue in 2019, which led to the first agreement.