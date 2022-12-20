Upper Leacock Township farmer Amos Miller entered into a second agreement with the federal government last week that allows him to avoid jail time over his prolonged refusal to comply with federal food safety laws.

Besides taking the possibility of jail off the table, the deal reduces the amount of fines and costs Miller has to pay and allows him to spread out the payments. It also spells out how Miller can sell or use for himself meat and poultry the government seized during a May 2021 search of his property.

Miller had faced a hearing last Friday on whether he should be jailed for failing to abide by a federal judge’s orders to pay the fines and costs, which totaled more than $300,000. However, the government had not been seeking the full amount all at once.

“It is a good first step to hopefully a global resolution that keeps Amos’ farm operating, gets people the food they need and want, and satisfies any legitimate governmental concerns,” Miller’s attorney, Robert Barnes, said Monday.

“The goal of this case is a result that conforms to the public policy objective of consumer controlled informed consent in food choices, honoring the traditional practices of both farmers and people of faith, and focuses governmental food regulation on labeling of interstate commerce rather than micromanaging farmers, intruding into faith-based practices and overriding consumer choices about what food they choose to consume,” Barnes said.

An attorney for the government declined comment, noting the case is still ongoing.

During a brief Dec. 13 status conference, U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith, who has been presiding over the case, indicated he was pleased with the outcome.

“I was always hopeful that this would be resolved by a meeting of the minds as opposed to adversarial litigation,” Smith said, adding he was confident Miller would be able to work with the independent expert Smith appointed in February to help Miller with compliance issues.

History of noncompliance

Miller has a history of not following court orders and agreements he’s made with government officials.

In summer 2021, Smith found Miller in civil contempt for failing to abide by an April 2020 agreement that also addressed disposing of meat and poultry as well as payment of fines and costs.

And though Miller had agreed to work with Smith’s expert, Miller at times did not cooperate.

Miller also sought to pursue a “sovereign citizen” strategy to thwart the government’s efforts to get him to comply with food safety laws.

Sovereign citizen adherents believe in the legally baseless assertion that individuals, and not courts or lawmakers, can decide what laws to follow.

In August, Miller’s yearslong saga drew the attention of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who framed Miller’s case as one of government overreach — even though the public record shows the government and Judge Smith repeatedly tried to help Miller.

As a result of coverage favorable to Miller, donations to online fundraising sites for him and his farm spiked.

Within days of Carlson’s report, a woman who runs two sites said more than $90,000 was raised.

In late August, LNP | LancasterOnline identified campaigns on GoFundMe and GiveSendGo that had raised more than $393,000.

As of Monday, LNP found six campaigns on those platforms that had raised more than $551,000 — including a $1,000 donation made Sunday.

Agreement details

Under the latest agreement, Miller has until Friday to pay $30,000 to the court, then $27,543 by Jan. 15 and another $27,543 by April 15.

The money represents a portion of some $305,000 in fines and costs the government had been seeking to reimburse Smith’s expert, the U.S. Marshals Service and federal inspectors for their costs associated with the case.

As for the 3,100 pounds of meat and poultry, Miller may sell some to his membership, he may use some for himself and his family, and he could turn some into pet food. Though seized, the items have been stored frozen at Miller’s farm.

Miller has until Dec. 31 to distribute the meat and poultry, otherwise it must be destroyed or made into pet food.

One of the fundraising sites is advertising a 50% off sale on meat for members of Miller’s buying club.

If Miller doesn’t comply with the agreement, the government can come after the rest of the money it was seeking, as well as seek other sanctions against Miller.

Miller came to the attention of federal authorities in 2016, when the Food and Drug Administration said it identified listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk and found it to be genetically similar to the bacteria in two people who developed listeriosis — one of whom died — after consuming raw milk.

That led to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service investigating and suing Miller over the meat and poultry issue in 2019, which led to the first agreement.