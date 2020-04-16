Federal prosecutors are grabbing the bull by the horns in an ongoing case involving a Lancaster County farmer they've been at odds with the government over food inspections.

In the fall, a federal judge ordered Miller’s Organic Farm in Upper Leacock Township to follow federal food inspection laws and gave owner Amos Miller two months to sell his existing supply of meat and poultry.

It flouted that order, according to prosecutors.

In January, a federal inspector visited the farm and found 34,062 pounds of meat and poultry, according to federal court filings. Miller said he had sold them on January 18 to a customer, but refused to show a receipt.

The government seized the meat, keeping it on Miller's farm. On Thursday, under a consent decree signed by Miller and the government, Miller was given rigid guidelines allowing him to sell some of the product. The government will destroy what isn't sold in the allotted time.

Miller must also pay $2,500 for not allowing a federal inspector onto the property.

"This office takes very seriously these violations of the court’s injunction order and is prepared to seek maximum penalties should violations continue," U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain "We are entering into today’s consent decree to give Miller’s an opportunity to remedy its non-compliance, to show that it is finally willing to follow food safety law requirements, to stop hindering (federal inspectors) from carrying out its food safety mission, and to operate within the rule of law that applies to all other similar businesses."

Miller's had held itself out as a private club selling only to members and claimed it was exempt from federal regulations.

In November, after the justice department sued Miller's on grounds that its products weren't federally inspected and therefore, were potentially unsafe, Judge Edward G. Smith ruled Miller must follow the law and allow inspections.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Under Wednesday's consent decree, Miller has 90 days to sell beef, calf, sheep, pork and poultry on hand to customers it had at Smith's November order and 45 days to sell beef to an approved pet food processor. For both purchases, the government must approve the customers. Unsold meat, aside from some Miller can keep for his own use, will be destroyed by the government and he must pay the cost.

McSwain noted that during the coronavirus pandemic, people are more concerned about food safety.

"... my office will remain vigilant in its efforts to ensure that our nation’s food safety laws are followed so that the public’s health is not further put at risk by allowing potentially unsafe food to enter our food supply," he said.

In late 2015, the Food and Drug Administration identified Listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk, found it to be genetically similar to the bacteria in two people "who developed listeriosis (with one dying) after consuming raw milk" — and named Miller’s as the likely source of those infections.

Related coverage: