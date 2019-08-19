Musser’s Market announced Sunday night it is selling its business to Giant Food Stores, becoming the third family-owned supermarket in Lancaster County to do so in less than a year.

The supermarket, which opened its first store here in 1925, made the announcement on social media. It cited changes in the industry, customer buying habits, online pressure and competition in Lancaster and Lebanon counties as reasons for its decision.

“… It has become clear that the only way we can continue to service our customers and give our employees better opportunities is to provide a company that can meet these new needs,” said a post at Musser’s Facebook page.

"We approached Giant Food Stores directly and felt they would be the best fit for our locations, customers and our employees," the post said.

Its last day of business will be Oct. 17, 2019.

Musser’s has stores near the Buck in East Drumore Township, West Hempfield Township and Lebanon County. It closed its Columbia Borough store in February, citing similar reasons for its decision to sell to Giant.

The supermarket is the third to sell its business to Giant since last September when Darrenkamp’s said it would do so after 86 years in business. The former Darrenkamp’s in Willow Street reopened as a Giant in November 2018.

Ferguson & Hassler announced in May it was selling to Giant after 103 years in business. The Quarryville store reopened in June as Lancaster County’s 10th Giant.

According to mid-Atlantic industry publication Food Trade News, Giant Food Stores was the top grocery chain in Lancaster County for the fiscal year ending in March with $332.9 million in revenue, or a 4.3% increase from the previous fiscal year. The revenue figure does not include gasoline sales.

In the meantime, C&S stores, which serves several independent stores here including Musser’s, saw its revenue plunge almost 23% to $244.8 million.

Other independent stores served by C&S include Stauffers of Kissel Hill, Oregon Dairy, John Herr’s, Yoder’s, Weaver’s and Dutch-Way. Darrenkamp’s and Ferguson & Hassler also were customers.

This story will be updated.