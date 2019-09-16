Six people were injured when their RV went through a guardrail and over an embankment on Sunday night in northwestern Berks County, according to Frystown Fire Company.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m., on Camp Swatara Road (Route 645) and Pine Grove Road in Bethel Township.

The "motorhome had come south on (Route) 645 and lost its brakes," Frystown Fire Company said in a Facebook post.

The RV then went through the guard rail and about 100-feet into the woods, "narrowly missing two stout trees," the post continued.

Five were transported to a hospital and one person was flown via helicopter to Hershey Medical, according to Frystown Fire Company. As of 1 p.m. on Monday, all but one person was released.

The family included two adults and two children, officials said. The family was on the way home from camping.

The winding road is restricted to trucks with trailers longer than 45-feet, but motorhomes are legal, the fire company said.

"While this motorhome was legally permitted to travel (on Route) 645, it is not recommended. We strongly encourage drivers of larger than normal vehicles, or vehicles over 8.000 lbs to find a alternate route," the fire company said in its Facebook post.

