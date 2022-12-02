Registration is open through Dec. 9 to receive a complete holiday meal through the 36th annual Lancaster County Project for the Needy, which has partnered with United Way of Lancaster and UPMC Pinnacle Health.

The project delivers complete holiday dinners to low-income families throughout Lancaster County. A volunteer will make the deliveries Dec. 17.

Families may register by calling the United Way’s 211 or 855-567-5341 or online at pa211east.org/Lancaster.

Other participating organizations include Elizabethtown Community Homeless Outreach Services, Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, the Columbia Lions, Factory Ministries, Mission Food Pantry, Ephrata Area Social Services and Solanco Food Pantry.

The Lancaster County Project for the Needy is still seeking donations to offset the cost of purchasing groceries for the dinners; monetary donations can be made at lcpn.org or mailed to Lancaster County Project for the Needy, 5813 Wild Lilac Drive, East Petersburg, PA 17520.