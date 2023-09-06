A September heat wave dealt Lancaster County a second day in a row of record temperatures Tuesday, when the high hit 94 degrees, tying a mark that has stood for more than 100 years.

After temperatures soared to 98 degrees Monday afternoon, eclipsing the previous record of 95 set in 1929, Tuesday’s high tied a record established in 1922. And there’s more record-threatening heat on the way this week.

Wednesday’s forecast from Millersville University’s Weather Information Center calls for a high of 98, which would again tie a mark set in 1922, and Thursday’s forecast high of 96 would break a record of 94 set in 1919.

Normal high temperatures for the beginning of September hover around 80. Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott said September is supposed to be the harbinger of cooler temperatures.

“Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall, and it would usually be safe to assume that any extreme or prolonged heat should be in the rear-view mirror. However, Mother Nature is throwing a major curveball our way this year in the form of record-tying or record-breaking heat,” he said. Astronomical fall starts Sept. 23 with the autumnal equinox.

Elliott said weather patterns have placed a heat dome over the northeast United States this week, which will be pushed out by a storm pattern as the weekend approaches. He said temperatures could remain above average for the month, and more 90-degree days in September are not out of the question.

During extreme heat, health officials recommend drinking plenty of water and limiting time outside — which can be difficult for homeless people who rely on shelters that are open only overnight.

Anchor Lancaster Day Center, on East Walnut Street in Lancaster, opened a summer shelter this year with a grant from the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. It has been serving more than 200 people a day since opening at the end of June, said Patty Eastep, Anchor’s executive director.

The nonprofit provides meals, showers and shelters and helps with transportation and resources for those in need. Workers make sure their guests are hydrating and staying cool.

Eastep said traffic at the center hasn’t increased since the heat wave started. She said some guests report other shelters are adjusting their hours to help homeless people stay cool.

In response to the heat, the Lancaster County Office of Aging also has extended senior center hours to provide a place for seniors to be in an air-conditioned environment, reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses. Seven centers across the county will have their hours extended through Thursday.

The centers with extended hours are the Columbia Senior Center, Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, Lititz Senior Center, Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center, Lancaster Rec Senior Center, Next Gen Senior Center in Quarryville and SACA Senior Center in Lancaster.