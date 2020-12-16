The Lancaster County commissioners are set to approve another $1.2 million in grants to struggling local businesses today, with another $3.2 million possible as early as next week.

At their meeting this morning, commissioners are expected to approve grants to 81 businesses totaling $1,172,219 as part of a local economic stimulus program being run in partnership with the Economic Development Corporation of Lancaster and Lancaster Chamber. The program is paid for with a portion of the $96 million in federal CARES Act funds the county received earlier this year.

The action would bring the total amount of grants under the program to nearly $38 million, reaching 1,373 businesses across the county.

Businesses receiving grants Wednesday are primarily those that received funding in prior phases of the program, but have continued to see revenue loss of 40% or greater as pandemic restrictions continue to hamper business activity.

Lyle Hosler, vice president of the Economic Development Corporation, said Tuesday the average revenue hit for the 81 businesses is 77%.

“It became evident based on (Governor Tom Wolf’s most recent) mitigation orders that a significant number of our second-time requests are in the most impacted sectors,” Heather Valudes, vice president of that Lancaster Chamber, said Tuesday. “If you look at it, it is a significant number of restaurant accommodations, personal services, things that are now limited due to the mitigations.”

On Tuesday, the Economic Development Corporation and Lancaster Chamber proposed that the county send an additional $3.2 million in grants to roughly 219 businesses. Unspent CARES Act money that, by law, must be spent before the end of the year would fund the grants, which will be targeted to businesses that previously received grants but have continued to sustain losses of 65% or more on average.

The proposal received a favorable reception from the commissioners, who may approve the new grants as soon as next Wednesday, bringing the county’s aid to businesses to more than $41 million for the year.

Among the businesses benefiting from the $1.2 million in grants to be approved today are: Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Rapho Township, $40,000; Hershey Farm Restaurant and Motor Inn in Strasburg Township, $62,500; and Bob Neff tours in Manheim Township, $10,000. For a full list of recipients, go to lancasteronline.com.

Phase III - b - Public - Revised by Carter Walker on Scribd