The Lancaster County Commissioners have extended a contract with a York-based company to provide security at the courthouse and two other county buildings.

In May, the commissioners approved a proposal to hire Schaad Detective Agency to address a shortage of Sheriff’s deputies. On Thursday, the commissioners approved a 90-day extension.

Sheriff Chris Leppler said the arrangement has been working well.

“It’s really filled in a lot of the areas in the office that we needed personnel,” Leppler told the commissioners at last Wednesday’s work session.

Schaad is contracted to provide six armed “level 2” guards, and four unarmed “level 1” guards. The company is paid about $56 an hour for each of the level 2 guards, and about $38 an hour for each level 1 guard. Schaad, in turn, pays the level 2 guards $25 per hour and $20 for the level 1 guards.

The guards provide security at the courthouse, the adult probation and parole office on East King Street and at the County Government Center.

The 90-day extension runs from Aug. 10 through Nov. 11 at a cost of about $246,313, paid for by the Sheriff’s office.

Since the program began, Leppler said, his office has hired seven deputies. He credited the commissioners for steps they’ve taken to help retain current deputies and hire new ones. The commissioners in March approved a $2.25 an hour wage increase and retention bonuses of up to $12,500 to help address job openings.

Leppler said he hopes to have more deputies hired by the end of the 90-day extension, but couldn’t say for sure that all applicants will make it through the hiring process. The office is about 30-35% understaffed, he said.

Leppler said applicants could fail at any step of the process, which includes an oral interview, background check, polygraph and physical agility test.

“Sometimes, we start with 70 or 80 applicants and end up with zero by the time we get through the process,” Leppler told the commissioners.

It takes almost a year to bring a deputy on board starting from the application process, Leppler said. After a two- to three-month vetting process, new hires undergo three months of field training, then go to the state’s training academy for about six months.