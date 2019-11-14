It’s one thing to learn history from textbooks. It’s quite another to watch as it unfolds.

Elizabethtown College students in professor Fletcher McLellan’s American Presidency class did just that Wednesday, as they watched the first public impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump and discussed the merits — and potential consequences — of impeachment.

“If we just keep letting stuff like this go and keep letting presidents push their power more and more, where does it stop?” Amanda Ralff, a public policy master’s student, said as lawmakers interrogated William B. Taylor Jr., acting ambassador to Ukraine, on the projection screen in front of the class. “Where is the line drawn if we just keep letting presidents do what they want?”

The U.S. House is investigating accusations that Trump sought to elicit foreign interference in the 2020 election in a July phone call with Ukraine’s president. Trump, and many Republicans, deny the call was as damning as some say, while House Democrats lead the charge on an inquiry against the president.

The vast majority of the nine-student class supported an impeachment inquiry, but less than half said they were ready to convict the president.

Students cited the potential blowback from the president’s supporters as one reason why impeachment could hurt the country.

“I’m just more worried about the polarization,” said Alex Albenzi, a senior legal studies and political science double-major.

Ethan Waugh, a senior political science and Spanish double major, said he doesn’t think the majority of people will watch the proceedings. Instead, they’ll “hear about it through media outlets and other sources, which will really only just kind of play certain sound bites or certain points as opposed to the actual facts.”

McLellan said the first public impeachment hearing was too important to pass up.

“I think it’s very important for people to actually experience big events like this,” he said after class Wednesday. “And not just to watch but take part.”

McLellan said he hopes his students will become engaged — “not just to watch history,” he said, “but to influence history.”

From E-town to Lancaster city

The Imperial on East Chestnut Street had just opened within the hour and bartender Andrew Gerofsky said he was “keeping a loose eye” on the hearings on TV.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He said one of his first patrons asked to have it on, adding it was one of the only programs airing on daytime TV.

Gerofsky said he wasn’t watching for the political theater, but rather its importance in American history.

“I don’t put news on at a bar anymore, he said. “It used to be the safest thing to put on. The safest thing to put on at a bar now is sports, as long as we agree to hate the Cowboys.”

The daylong hearing was on at other city bars like the Shamrock Cafe on West Walnut Street and the Taproom on West King Street, but not many people were paying attention or were watching other programs.

Kat Green, a bartender at Taproom, said some of her guests asked to watch the hearing.

“We were talking about if (Trump) does get impeached, is the vice president really the better fill-in?”

Reporter Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this story.