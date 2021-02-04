More snow is on the way for Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A hazardous weather outlook issued by the weather agency for Lancaster County Thursday morning indicates a "couple of inches of light snow" is possible into Friday. The snow is expected to begin late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, mainly after 1 a.m.

Less than half an inch of new snow accumulation is possible, according to NWS.

Thursday will be windy, with a high near 39, NWS said. Wind gusts could reach upward of 21 mph.

The forecast into the weekend

A mix of rain and snow is forecast for Friday, beginning around 10 a.m.

Friday's high is expected to be near 44, dropping later in the evening to around 22, NWS said.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny with some high wind gusts. The high will be near 38. Partly cloudy skies are expected into Saturday night, with a low near 22.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday and into Sunday night. The high will be in the the upper 30s, and the low will be in the teens.

Snow won't be in the forecast again until possibly Monday evening, according to NWS.