Lancaster County officials say they will soon provide details on a mass COVID-19 vaccination site and insisted that a shortage of vaccine doses is the biggest challenge they face.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the county is planning to hold a press conference this week to share more details on local vaccine rollout. A news release indicates it will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center.

His colleague, Commissioner Josh Parsons, said county officials are “working behind the scenes on a mass vaccination site” where coronavirus vaccine can be administered to large numbers of people.

Parsons said he recognized that “we probably haven’t be as communicative on that as we can be” and that going forward the commissioners would be putting out “as much info as we can” on how the vaccination site will work, including staffing, location and when members of the public can access it.

“But throughout this whole thing the number of vaccines has been the limiting factor,” he said.

Parsons also clarified the county’s role in vaccine distribution.

“The assertion (I’m hearing) is that the county can decide who gets it and who doesn’t in Lancaster,” Parsons said, which he said is false. He said vaccine doses go to health care institutions, such as hospitals and pharmacies, which in turn are responsible for registering recipients and administering the shots.

In neighboring Chester County, the county government website features a sign-up form where residents can “pre-register” their interest in receiving a vaccine.

“Everyone who has submitted, or will be submitting a pre-registration form, will receive a confirmation of receipt, and will then receive regular updates on the status of vaccine distribution in Chester County — until such time as they are asked to schedule a vaccination appointment,” Chester County Health Department Director Jeanne Casner explained in a recent press release.

Parsons, however, said Lancaster County officials were advised that following Chester County’s lead could confuse county residents, giving them the impression that the county is handling scheduling for all coronavirus vaccinations.

Parsons’ point is similar to one made by Acting Secretary of Heath Alison Beam, who said Tuesday the state doesn’t plan to create a central vaccine registration system because it wants to work with existing health providers and health care networks.

“Our job is to assume everyone wants it,” Parsons said. “The vaccines go to the health systems, and sign up for the vaccine is through them. I’m not aware of any county that has a centralized sign up list that actually puts you on a list to receive the vaccine.”

Some counties are directly involved in delivering vaccines to specific groups of people. In Lebanon County, for example, the emergency services department is coordinating vaccination scheduling for essential workers and first responders through its website, but other non-essential workers are required to register directly with health care providers.

Montgomery County’s health department is also scheduling vaccinations for individuals who currently qualify under the state Department of Health’s plan, and is taking “pre-registration” sign-ups for other residents.

A sign-up system will be created for Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site when it is up and running, Parsons said. But like in other counties, he said health care providers will continue to operate their own registration and scheduling systems.

“For example, Penn Medicine is also in Montgomery County, but I believe they are still signing people up through their internal system (rather than the county system) to get vaccinations there just as they are here,” Parsons said via email on Tuesday. “Wellspan and UPMC also have parts of Lancaster County and they are signing people up through their individual systems.”