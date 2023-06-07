A Lancaster County court diversion program aimed at helping defendants address their drug addiction will expand and retool, after county commissioners approved a $300,000 grant for the program Wednesday.

The grant money comes from the county’s share of a $26 billion settlement brokered in 2021 among 14 state attorneys general, including Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and drug companies that manufactured or distributed opioids: Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer, and distributors McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc.

The county expects to receive about $16 million in annual payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.

At a Tuesday commissioners meeting, District Attorney Heather Adams said the diversion program, Pathways to Recovery, was launched a year ago and has shown promising results.

The program is managed by the nonprofit Blueprints for Addiction Recovery.

Adams said the grant will help the program offer a low flat fee so more defendants can afford Pathways to Recovery, though she did not say what that fee was.

The program also now will include more follow-up with participants and referrals to treatment programs, county officials said.

Data from the state Department of Health shows there were 93 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018. By 2020, that number was 127.

Data for 2022 remains incomplete, but the Health Department recorded 49 opioid-related overdose deaths in the county between January and June last year.