In March 2021, during the early months of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said an “after-action” review would help discern how the county performed in fighting the pandemic.

Two years later, officials at the county’s emergency management services agency finalized an after-action report looking at the first year of the pandemic, giving the county government’s actions a mostly positive assessment.

But the scope of the report provided little to no insight into how the county fared as a whole; how the county government, municipalities, health systems, hospitals and other local institutions organized around the biggest public health crisis in 100 years; and what it could do to improve outcomes in the next crisis.

Parsons, along with fellow Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and John Trescot, now say the after-action report was meant only to analyze how county government performed in terms of maintaining services for residents.

County officials made a completed version of the report available in May after LNP | LancasterOnline made a public records request for the document in March.

“From our perspective, the after-action review is about the performance done by the organization and what its responsibilities are, and so that’s what we looked at,” D’Agostino said. “I can’t account for what others may or may not look at, so that’s where we were coming from.”

Parsons said he was not aware of what other counties have done in terms of reviewing their COVID-19 response, and did not comment directly on the report, which was authored by county emergency management officials.

In an emailed joint statement, Parsons and D’Agostino said the after-action review was part of the county’s effort to remain proactive. The county made several changes since the pandemic, including new emergency management and communications personnel, they said.

“Lancaster County is in an even better position to anticipate and handle not just future large-scale events, but even smaller scale matters, and to ensure that pertinent information is shared proactively to the community,” Parsons and D’Agostino said. “We will continue to plan and evaluate how we respond to emergencies and keep Lancaster County’s residents safe.”

While debate about the formation of a county health department has receded since 2021, it became a central theme in this year’s Democratic primary for county commissioner.

One of the candidates, health care executive Alice Yoder, was closely involved with the county’s public health response to the pandemic as part of her role as community health director at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the county’s largest health system.

Yoder, one of the two primary winners, has said an authoritative health agency would greatly improve how public health is monitored and managed in the county.

Bob Hollister, the other Democratic primary winner, said in April that the county has many health-related challenges, including a need to provide more mental health services in schools, address the public health effects of environmental and climate change issues, and reduce racial disparities in health outcomes. “A body to facilitate and govern that, I think, is necessary,” Hollister said at a debate hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline in April.

For their parts, Parsons and D’Agostino have not publicly ruled out a county health department, but there are no current plans in place to establish one.

In late 2021, the county, under the leadership of the two Republican commissioners, formed a health advisory council made up of local municipal and school officials, doctors and health care executives from each of the three major health systems operating in the county: Penn Medicine LGH, WellSpan Health and UPMC.

The council has no independent power. It reports directly to commissioners. In its first year, the council produced several informational one-pagers on public health issues, on topics including the outbreak of RSV infections last winter and the Ohio train derailment in February.

The advisory council was notified about the COVID-19 assessment last year in one of its first meetings. Violet De Stefano, the former health and medical preparedness coordinator for the county, told the council in March 2022 that the county’s emergency management agency was working on a comprehensive review of the county’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to meeting minutes.

A month later, she said the county had decided "to take a different approach" on the study, according to meeting minutes. It would no longer publish the report and instead keep it for internal review only.

Anatomy of an ‘after-action’

After-action reviews were developed by the U.S. Army in the 1970s, according to the Harvard Business Review. The practice eventually spread to other military branches and into the corporate world.

The original concept was to promote a group conversation about the performance of particular initiatives, rather than simply a top-down critique.

When done well, after-action reports are a sober document that doesn’t pull punches, giving an honest assessment of an organization’s performance, according to Michael Donovan, associate director of Penn State University’’s Evidence-to-Impact Collaborative, a research program focusing on how governments can better utilize data to guide policy.

The reports are usually internal documents that aren’t necessarily meant for public consumption – a chance to air dirty laundry and find what truly did not work, Donovan said.

Facilitators of the study often conduct group conversations. To protect participants who may not feel comfortable criticizing a colleague or their boss, a good after-action review makes sure comments can be anonymized, Donovan said.

The Penn State professor reviewed Lancaster County’s after-action report and found it well-structured and written by experts in reporting and planning standards developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But the content and the conclusions of the report, Donovan said, seemed lacking. “Broadly, it paints a very, very rosy picture of the experience; it’s far from hard-hitting,” he said.

The county “performed with some challenges” in delivering its public services during the first year of the pandemic, according to the report’s assessment.

“‘It was hard, but we did it,’” Donovan translated.

The report found that employees wanted more regular communications and updates from county leaders on how to adapt to changing conditions on the ground.

It also noted that emergency plans for county departments didn’t account for all the challenges posed by the pandemic, but employees were able to adjust and come up with solutions on the fly.

How those challenges manifested isn’t entirely clear in the report, Donovan said. A good after-action review includes data to support findings; the county’s report explains its findings in a narrative format, but doesn’t include any data to support them, he said.

“If there was a reduction in mental health visits to a certain facility, as an example, what did that look like?” Donovan asked. “I just felt like there wasn’t a lot of objective data to assess.”

Brian Pasquale, director of the Lancaster County emergency management services agency, said in an email that the review included in-person interviews of staff and online surveys for those who wanted to remain anonymous.

Pasquale also said the review hews closely to a format established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is not designed to be a performance evaluation.

“The AAR process is a quality assurance/quality improvement tool; it’s not a critique or performance evaluation,” he said in an email. “The purpose is to conduct knowledge sharing to glean lessons learned on how we can do better should similar circumstances arise.”

No individuals outside county government were interviewed for the review, Pasquale said.

Looking ahead on looking back

Yoder said she hopes the county continues to review the pandemic years. The commissioner candidate was heavily involved in coordinating how hospitals, the county and other organizations set up mass vaccination sites in 2021.

But no one was necessarily driving coordination or cooperation between the different health systems and organizations, Yoder said, beyond the health systems themselves.

“For somebody to coordinate all of that, I think, would be extremely helpful and help the situation be less stressful for everyone,” Yoder said.

While it may not be clear in the after-action report, county government leaders already have learned lessons from the pandemic and acted on them, Trescot said.

The board of commissioners in recent years sought to strengthen the county’s emergency management agency, hiring Pasquale to head the agency last year. Among Pasquale’s qualifications: a doctorate in public safety, concentrating in public health. The county also hired De Stefano in 2021. She left in May and took a job at Emergency Health Services Federation, according to her LinkedIn profile, a professional organization serving EMS officials in the region.

And this year, Trescot pointed out, the county hired a communications director to help with the county’s messaging and public outreach.

“I think (the report) shows there wasn’t anything significant that was wrong, but there are things we could do better,” Trescot said. “But having some things, like a communications director, we have already implemented, and certainly now for the organization to go remote is much different.”

More county employees are working remotely now than ever, Trescot said.

Pasquale said he has no plans to conduct a broader review of how the county as a whole reacted to COVID-19.

“I don’t have any plans for this; it’s too broad, subjective and unrealistic,” Pasquale said in an email.