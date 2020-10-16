The 2020 Census ended Thursday with Lancaster County having one of the best self-response rates in Pennsylvania.

The rate was 77.7%, tied for third with Montgomery County. Only Bucks (79.3%) and Chester (78.1%) had higher rates, the Census Bureau website shows.

In Pennsylvania as whole, 69.5% of households responded by internet, phone or mail.

The actual count will be much higher. That’s because census takers in recent months have been going to homes and getting information directly from heads of households who had not responded on their own.

Advocates had hoped the census field work would continue until Oct. 31. But the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the Trump administration’s request to end the census this week.

Clay Township had a self-response rate of 87.0%, highest in Lancaster County. It was followed by Rapho Township (84.9%), Warwick Township (84.7%), West Cocalico Township (83.9%) and Brecknock Township (83.8%).

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Adamstown had the lowest rate at 60.9%

Other municipalities with low rates were Lancaster City (64.3%), Columbia (65.3%), Fulton Township (66.8%) and Terre Hill (67.5%).