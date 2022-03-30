Lancaster County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will no longer offer an online application because officials discovered more than 70 suspected fraud attempts.

The change will be effective April 15, said Justin Eby, executive director of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities. Eby briefed the county board of commissioners at a Tuesday public meeting.

The ERAP program instead will rely on referrals through its coalition of nonprofits helping with the rental assistance program, Eby said.

The county agency hasn’t distributed any money to individuals with phony applications, Eby said, and it has referred them to the district attorney’s office.

The housing and redevelopment agency has flagged about 75 cases for potential fraud out of about 8,000 applications, Eby said.

But the extra time spent making sure an online scammer isn’t exploiting the application process has stressed the program, Eby said.

"What’s keeping us from pushing through more and more (applications) is fraud,” Eby told commissioners Tuesday.

Scammers have been trying to exploit the process by creating fake leases and posing as fake tenants or landlords with accurate property and ownership information from the county’s public real estate records, Eby said.

“With fuel and utilities going up we want to make sure there’s a safety net for folks that haven’t been able to get this assistance,” Eby said. The ERAP program also helps coordinate utility assistance.

In addition to removal of self-serve online applications, ERAP will also now focus on preventing evictions, Eby said. That means the money it awards will go to paying landlords for missed rents only.

The move comes a full year after the program delivered money to its first applicant, which was April 1 last year, Eby said.

Of the $37 million the county received through the first set of emergency rental assistance, just $11 million is left. That money came from federal stimulus funding passed in December 2020. The program is on track to expend the remaining funds by September, when the initial set of funding expires. A second set of funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, can be used through 2025.

The federal public health order that placed a moratorium on some types of eviction proceedings expired back in August. Since then, the county has seen about 14% fewer evictions cases in the courts than before the pandemic, Eby said.

That may suggest the rental assistance program is keeping more people in their homes, but agencies that provide services to the homeless are also seeing a spike in demand.

That’s according to Deb Jones, the Lancaster Housing and Redevelopment Authorities’ director of human services.

The size and scope of grant applications from county nonprofits have increased significantly this year, Jones said, as more people come through shelters and more families find themselves locked out of the area’s rental housing market.

Homeless service providers have requested 2.5 times more than the $6.8 million in federal funding awarded to Lancaster County and city, according to Jones.

“So, you can imagine that it's going to be a really difficult process,” Jones said.

The emergency rental assistance program has collected data from applications, which has found rents have increased by about 10% just in the last year, Eby said.

Some families have gone through the program and been awarded money to cover their rent but can’t find an affordable place to live for months, Eby told LNP | LancasterOnline.

“There’s an expectation that because we’re in an affordable housing crisis, there will be an uptick in numbers of families who will be struggling with maintaining their current housing and unable to move into new housing,” Jones said.