Lancaster County’s election office has seen a substantial brain drain over the last two years, leaving it with a staff that has less experiential knowledge than the team in place ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Departures in the past two years left the office with roughly 40% less cumulative years of experience than it had on Nov. 1, 2020, according to data provided by the county and analyzed by LNP|LancasterOnline.

Those who left said the job became much more stressful due, draining their passion for public service.

“I loved my job,” said Diane Skilling, the former deputy elections director who retired in 2021 after nearly 18 years of service. “I loved going home on election night knowing we did a good job, and it always took all of us, a team effort. ... But it was time to go. Everything I loved about it was gone and therefore you don’t have that skip in your step anymore.”

The county’s former longtime elections director, Randall Wenger, was the first to depart in late November 2020 following a hectic presidential election cycle.

“The job just stopped being fun,” Wenger said of his reason for leaving after 8 years on the job, though he declined to elaborate on what caused those feelings. “2020 was just not fun for a variety of reasons, so I decided to leave.”

As the state heads into the high stakes midterm election, with both governor and U.S senator on the ballot, by every experiential metric the county now has less institutional knowledge than it did two years ago.

In Nov. 2020, the county had 18 full-time employees in the office, with a total of 127.5 collective years of experience, averaging 7.5 years per person. Six employees had more than 10 years of service, and 12 had worked through at least one presidential election.

As of the end of August of this year, the 16 employees in the office had a combined 77.9 years of experience, averaging 5.2 years per person. Only three employees have more than 10 years on the job. Just nine have worked through at least one presidential election, which traditionally sees the highest voter turnout.

Running elections is complicated work. In addition to have to monitor and incorporate changes to the law year to year, elections offices have to staff and run hundreds of polling locations twice a year, print and maintain tens of thousand ballots which change for every election, maintain voter rolls, and collect and story campaign finance documents for hundreds of local candidates and committees, among other tasks.

Wenger’s successor as chief clerk of elections is Christa Miller, who had no prior experience in elections administration, though neither did Wenger when he took the job in 2012. After her office managed municipal elections last year and the primary election this year, Miller said staff expertise isn’t an issue.

“Regarding turnover in the Elections Department, it is always sad when you lose team members, however, the operations of the elections today are much different than the elections of just a few years ago due to Act 77,” Miller said in an email. “The staff in our department have been adapting extremely well with the changes, whether they have been here 10 years or 10 months. We are fortunate to have a great mix of dedicated veteran staff and qualified people who stepped up and wanted to be a part of our team. I am proud of the way my staff has been able to pivot and effectively deal with changes.”

The county also currently lacks a deputy director, following the sudden departure earlier this summer of the person promoted to that position less than a year before.

The past two cycles have not been easy on county elections staff. In two instances errors involving mail-in ballots required some ballots be copied so they could be counted accurately by the county’s ballot scanners. In each case, the vendor hired to print the ballots accepted the blame, but staff had to spend several days recopying the ballots by hand. Another printing error resulted in the wrong ballots going to voters in a handful of voting districts.

Lancaster County is not the only place dealing with the departure of experienced elections staff. Following the 2020 election, multiple election directors in Pennsylvania counties resigned, and many of those positions remain open, according to a recent report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

And the issue is not unique to Pennsylvania. A recent report from Votebeat, a nonprofit news outlet dedicated to covering voting and elections, highlighted how the entire staff of an elections office in a Texas county resigned because of harassment they faced.

Skilling said her departure was mostly a retirement, but she said she would have stayed a few more years had 2020 not weighed on her. Working in the office through the pandemic, with accusations of fraud piled on top, caused employees to take their work into their personal lives.

“It became difficult being questioned and questioned and questioned again,” she said. “And if people just knew how hard we worked and the double checks we did, they would be ashamed to have questioned us.”

Skilling said many people who complained were unaware of how hard the elections staff worked to follow the law.

“If they just had one glimpse of what we did… Randall was a leader and one of the best things he did was stay true to the law.”