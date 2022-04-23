The Lancaster County Board of Elections is warning residents about unsolicited voter registration and absentee ballot applications being sent out by two political advocacy groups.

The mailings, which come from the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, may be sent using outdated records containing names of people who have died or are registered at another address, the elections board said in a media advisory issued Friday.

The county elections board emphasized that the mailings, which are expected to hit mailboxes next week, are the sole responsibility of the groups, including any incorrect information that may be in them.

While the registration material in the letters doesn’t come from the county elections board, it can be used to register to vote or request a mail-in ballot. If an unregistered but eligible person mails it in, they will be registered. If they’re already registered, the county elections office won’t take any action, although they might update the address if that’s changed.

No matter how many applications a voter submits, only one ballot will be mailed.

Voters can check their registration status at votespa.com/status. They can check the status of absentee ballot applications at vote.pa.gov/mailballotstatus.