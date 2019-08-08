About 50 Lancaster County educators donned lab coats and safety glasses this week to get a taste of what it’s like to be a scientist.

It was an experience they won’t soon forget. And neither will their students.

The Lancaster STEM Alliance and The Steinman Foundation hosted its third annual summer externship at one of Lancaster County’s largest companies: Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories.

The goal, organizers said, is that educators bring the lessons learned from the three-day externship back into the classroom and help prepare students for the workforce.

“Teachers can replicate what the science is that they’re using in the workplace,” said Sandy Strunk, Lancaster STEM executive director. “I hope they’ll do that, because there’s a lot of fun learning around science.”

Educators got to test chemicals and practice careful documentation, learn how medical packaging is developed to withstand long trips on the road or in the air, and witness their own scientific “magic show.”

“The place has just blown me away in terms of how large and how diverse it is,” said Pamela Kochel, a science teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

Kochel, who runs a STEM club at L-S, said she was floored by the variety of jobs offered at Eurofins, from microbiologists and chemists to engineers and computer scientists.

Some positions require a high school diploma, while others may require a doctorate.

Company President Neal Salerno said he was “delighted” to host the externship and hopes it will “help teachers better prepare science and technology students for the workforce and perhaps one day, a career at Eurofins Lancaster Labs.”

The company recently underwent a $59 million expansion that was expected to create 350 full-time jobs.

News of in-demand job and internship opportunities are what Jenny Hernandez said she hopes to bring back to Millersville University.

“Something that I really love about this place is that when you are here, you are guaranteed to learn, you are working in a different environment,” Hernandez, Millersville’s college assistant migrant program director, said. “… and you are growing as an individual and a professional.”

Eurofins Lancaster Labs, this year’s Lancaster STEM summer externship host, follows past hosts New Holland North America in 2018 and the High companies in 2017. Hosting next year will be Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Strunk said.

Lancaster STEM is funded by The Steinman Foundation, which is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that comprise Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.