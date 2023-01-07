Students could see increased academic growth in reading and language skills if parents, teachers and community members pick up the strategies detailed in a newly published book by two Lancaster County educators.

“Bolstering Vocabulary with Teacher Talk in the Classroom,” published Dec. 30, 2022, by Routledge, offers strategies for building vocabulary in elementary English language learners. The 202-page book was co-authored by Kristen Haase, English language development teacher at Carter & MacRae Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster, and Carmen Rowe, founder of Accelerating Language LLC and former SDL English language development coach.

Accelerating Language’s mission is to equip educators with skills and strategies for developing robust academic language instruction for all students, according to Rowe’s biography featured in the book.

Rowe and Haase discovered they both used “teacher talk” strategies when their paths crossed while working at SDL. The two began working on the book in 2019 and according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand, they join a relatively small group of published kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers.

During everyday conversation with their students, both Haase and Rowe switch up the vocabulary they use so students would become more familiar with new words. For example, after students have heard “come to the carpet” often enough, they might change the phrase to “congregate on the carpet,” so students can learn the word “congregate.”

It’s a strategy both had used while teaching the English language to their own children.

“I thought to myself why would I do anything different with my students than I would with my son, and Carmen can attest to the same,” Haase said.

‘A missed opportunity’

By using “teacher talk” strategies talking to a student about their weekend, when getting their attention or while teaching a lesson, the educators saw they were bolstering their students’ academic performance.

Yet, the educators felt the academic world hadn’t fully detailed these strategies for others to learn.

“This is a missed opportunity,” Haase said, “and we want people to capitalize on this.”

Nonie Lesaux, a Harvard Graduate School of Education faculty member, and colleagues found in a 2010 study that if a teacher increases the amount of complex language they’re consistently using, they would see almost a year’s worth of additional growth in reading for students.

“If over the course of time teachers, parents, caregivers are using these words, when the students encounter them, and books are academic texts, they'll be more likely to access and understand,” Haase said.

This is especially important at SDL, Haase said, where “a lot of our students are plateauing once they have years of experience, exposure to that social language – they're plateauing in the academic language piece – and that’s what this book addresses.”

More than 1,900 of the district’s 10,000-some students are English language learners speaking 38 different native languages, according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand. As of 2020, 5.24% of Lancaster County residents (28,500 people) were born outside of the United States, according to Data USA.

“These strategies are good for all students, every walk of life,” Haase said.

Elevated language helps students' “reading accelerate, it helps their writing and then it helps their normal speaking,” Rowe said.

SDL is already seeing improvements in language development as most students met or exceeded growth standards in their English language art and literature state assessments in 2022, with King Elementary School even scoring 100 on the 100 point scale for growth.

The district, however, fared worse in comparison to other districts in the state In 2019 as 29% of its students scored proficient or advanced in English Pennsylvania System of School Assessments – or PSSAs. The statewide average for English in 2022 was 60.9%.

‘A mind shift’

Rowe and Haase worked with other SDL teachers and former district Superintendent Damaris Rau to use their teacher talk strategies in four elementary schools: Ross, Carter & MacRae, Lafayette and Burrowes.

“What I found is when I would be modeling this to students in a classroom, they get so excited, and they feel empowered,” Rowe said. “This is just huge because they're confident and their motivation increases.”

The strategy has become an unconscious, everyday part of the two educators’ interactions with students. Neither Rowe nor Haase consider the book a lesson plan to teach or textbook to implement but rather a practice to develop.

“For people who are just learning about it, it's going to be a reflective process over the course of time and that's a big takeaway for me as a teacher because we have so much on our plates right now,” Haase said. “This isn't just one more thing. This is just a mind shift that will happen over time.”

And the book isn’t just for teachers but anyone, including parents, who interact with children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.

“It's really just for anyone who wants to help bolster their children's language,” Rowe said.