A variety of items seized by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force will be up for auction on Sept. 19.

The auction will be held at the Lancaster County Park Building at 950 Eshelman Mill Road. Masks and social distancing are required, the district attorney's office said.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the auction will begin at 9 a.m. The auction for vehicles will begin at noon.

The list of items up for auction includes a gold Michael Kors watch, 23 pairs of Nike Air Jordans and more than dozen vehicles, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Of the nearly 30 vehicles up for auction - most with more than 100,000 miles - the newest is a 2014 Honda Accord with 63,748 miles.

Other items include ATVs, motorcycles, cameras, TVs, jewelry and tools.

Click here for a full list of items up for auction. The full list of items is subject to change.

Cash or Pennsylvania checks are accepted, the district attorney's office said. No credit cards or out of state checks will be accepted.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Proceeds will support the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

More Lancaster County news: