15 Lancaster County dogs are on Pennsylvania's dangerous dogs registry list [Q&A]

Fifteen dogs in Lancaster County are listed on Pennsylvania's dangerous dog registry.

The registry, created and updated monthly by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, lists all of the dogs in Pennsylvania that have proven to be a threat. There are currently 641 dogs statewide on the list.

Shannon Powers, press secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, said that the registry is one measure to encourage dog owners to be responsible.

"As a pet owner, you are responsible for your pet and its behavior," Powers said.

How does a dog get on the registry?

A dog will be placed on the dangerous dogs registry after inflicting harm to a human or domestic animal without provocation or being used in the commission of a crime. Additionally, the dog needs to also have a history or propensity of attacking without provocation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

According to Powers, a dog is placed on the list after the owner has been charged by the department or police authorities and found guilty by the District Magisterial Justice.

Dogs that attack after being provoked are not listed on the registry, as well as guide dogs for the blind, hearing dogs for the deaf, aide dogs for the handicapped, or farm dogs (under certain circumstances).

What happens after a dog is listed on the registry?

After a dog is listed on the registry, its owner has several responsibilities, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

- The dog must be registered with the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement and re-registered annually by Jan. 1 of each year, regardless of when the dog was initially registered.

- The dog's owner must also pay an annual fee of $500 per calendar year for the life of the animal.

- The dog must also be confined to a proper enclosure, or muzzled and restrained by a leash when outside of the enclosure.

- If not already, the dog must be spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

- Additionally, a dog owner must obtain a liability insurance policy in the amount of at least $50,000, and a surety bond in the amount of $50,000 issued by an insurer, payable to any person injured by the dangerous dog.

What happens if the owners of a dangerous dog don't fulfill their responsibilities?

If the owners fail to register the dangerous dog, they can be charged with failure to register, which is a third degree misdemeanor, Powers said.

Repeated failure to register the dangerous dog can lead to a charge of a higher degree misdemeanor and the dog being euthanized, she said.

Additionally, Powers said if a dangerous dog is not properly restrained and attacks again, the owner is subject to a second or first degree misdemeanor charge and the dog being euthanized.

According to Powers, under the Pennsylvania Dog Law, an owner cannot be forced to euthanize a dog aside from the two aforementioned instances.

All known incidents of dog attacks by dangerous dogs must be reported to the state dog warden, who must investigate all reports, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Can a dog get off the registry?

Dogs are only taken off the registry when they die or are euthanized, said Powers.

How can I make sure my dog doesn't become "dangerous"?

"The key to preventing bites is socializing your animal at a young age and to start training as quickly as possible," said Nicole Wilson, director of humane law enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

According to Wilson, a dog that is well-trained is less likely to bite.

But if your dog is aggressive, it's important to work with professionals to manage these behaviors, Wilson said. Wilson suggested contacting your dog's veterinarian or a dog trainer.

What do I do if I encounter a dangerous dog?

If you encounter a dangerous dog, Wilson said it's important to avoid eye contact, put a physical barrier between you and the dog, back away slowly.

At no point should you face away from the dog, Wilson said.

A dog is less likely to attack someone backing away from it, she said.

Here are the 15 dangerous dogs in Lancaster County, as of July 2019: