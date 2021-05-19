A Lancaster County district judge’s office was evacuated Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat, according to Ephrata police.

Staff at Magisterial District Judge Tony Russell’s office at 609 East Main Street in Ephrata received a threat by phone at around 9:25 a.m., police said in a news release. The building, which houses Russell’s office and The Shopping News, was evacuated.

Police cleared the building with the assistance of a Lancaster police explosive detection K-9, according to the news release.

The building was reoccupied at around 1 p.m., police said.