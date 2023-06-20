Attorneys for four Lancaster County district judges want a federal judge to dismiss a claim that they’re violating seven inmates’ constitutional right to equal protection.

The motion comes in response to a lawsuit filed against the judges by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania. The seven inmates claim they’re being discriminated against because the district judges set cash bail which they can’t afford.

The inmates claim that other wealthier people charged with similar crimes were granted bail they could afford and were released while awaiting trial.

The goal of the ACLU’s suit, first filed in April 2022, is to reform bail statewide. The suit was filed in Lancaster County based on data that the ACLU said tended to show district judges here routinely set excessively high bail.

The ACLU, which filed suits on behalf of the inmates, sought to demonstrate its claim that the district judges practice wealth-based discriminatory detention in a revised May 22 filing that included “compare and contrast” examples.

In their response filed Friday, attorneys for the judges said that each one of the 21 contrasting examples involved the use of bail bondsmen, so the judges have no way of knowing the financial positions of the people charged in those cases.

The revised claim “is devoid of any facts regarding these comparators’ wealth, the circumstances of their arraignments, or any other factors beyond the information listed on their docket sheets,” the judges’ attorneys wrote.

And “most of the individuals … were charged with entirely different crimes from the person to whom they are being compared, and therefore cannot be considered ‘similarly situated,’” the filing said.

That the judges assigned widely varying bail amounts also showed that the judges did ”consider individualized factors before rendering their determination,” their filing said.

“Ultimately, the only thing the addition of these comparators proves is that sometimes, (the four district judges) set high bail amounts, and sometimes, people are able to secure the services of a bail bondsman to pay those amounts,” the filing said.

The defendants are judges Brian Chudzik, Edward Tobin, Miles Bixler and Andrew LeFever, along with Lancaster County Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger. The warden is named because the plaintiffs want the prison to stop incarcerating people unless the district judges give defendants a meaningful opportunity to be heard regarding bail.

The next expected significant step in the case is a ruling on the motion to dismiss the equal-protection claim.

On March 31, U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania refused to throw out claims the district judges don’t give people charged with crimes adequate opportunity to explain their circumstances and instead default to imposing high cash bail, and that high cash bail amounted to unjustified pretrial detention.

Gallager did dismiss a claim that the inmates’ due process rights were violated because attorneys were not provided for them at hearings where bail was set.