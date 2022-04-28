The April 21 arrest of a Delaware County man marked the first trafficking arrest by Lancaster County District Attorney’s three-month-old Human Trafficking Task Force.

Louis L. Fountain, 32, of Brookhaven, was charged with trafficking in individuals and related charges involving an 18-year-old woman after the pair checked into a Lancaster City hotel, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Police also charged Fountain with four counts of promoting prostitution and a single count of living off prostitutes after arranging for the 18-year-old to perform sexual acts at hotels in Lancaster, Harrisburg and Delaware in exchange for money using an internet site.

The woman told investigators she made thousands of dollars that she gave all to Fountain, and that she did not have any money of her own, according to the release.

Though the woman was initially charged, police withdrew charges once they determined she was a victim of human trafficking, District Attorney Heather Adams said.

“Human trafficking is occurring right here in Lancaster County. It is a profitable crime and can occur in any hotel in Lancaster County. Every hotel is vulnerable” Adams said in the news release. “I want to thank both hotels involved in this case for their vigilance and for their full and complete cooperation with law enforcement and I would urge the public to also remain vigilant because awareness and vigilance will go a long way toward helping law enforcement fight this plague.”

The task force's first arrests for patronizing prostitutes came from a sting on March 10 that snared 14 men. The sting involved an online advertisement and an East Hempfield Township hotel, targeting people who "perpetuate the demand for human trafficking and prostitution," the district attorney's office said.

"This operation was directly aimed at reducing the demand for commercial sex," Adams said at the time. "Those who patronize prostitution in our community fuel traffickers who fill that demand with victims."

Adams has said the task force, which includes dozens of law enforcement and community organizations, gives a framework for collaboration and providing services to victims effectively. Human trafficking is defined as the "use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act and can take on many forms," the district attorney's office has said.

The trafficking investigation that led to Fountain's arrest began on March 1 when detectives observed an internet advertisement listing a female who was performing sex acts for money in Lancaster. Detectives began a text exchange with the number provided in the advertisement and agreed to pay $260 to spend an hour with the female at a hotel in Lancaster city, according to the release.

The undercover detective met the woman in a room at the hotel on April 21 and provided her with the money and discussed the sex acts that would take place. An arrest team then entered the room, according to the release.

An interview with the woman revealed she met Fountain online at the age of 18, police said. Fountain then became her boyfriend and told her she could make money by having sex with other men. The woman told police she was making over a $1,000 a day but provided all the money to Fountain, according to the release.

Police seized $1,765 in the hotel room where the woman met with the undercover officer.

Police said they were able to corroborate these statements through additional hotel documents, cross referencing the internet advertisements and video footage. Documents seized from various hotel rooms in Lancaster, Harrisburg and Delaware indicated that Fountain spent thousands of dollars on hotel rooms from the end of 2021 to present, according to the release.

The Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force continued to monitor Fountain and he was arrested on April 21, 2022, when he checked into a second Lancaster City hotel with the victim, the district attorney's office said.

Fountain stated he met the woman on a dating site and was trying to help her become a model, according to the release.

East Lampeter Township and Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force Detective Chris Jones filed charges, which were approved by Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield.