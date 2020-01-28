The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office has released thousands of pages of drug forfeiture records after 16 months of withholding the documents.

The office released the expenditure records to LNP | LancasterOnline on Jan. 3, which was Craig Stedman’s final day as prosecutor. Heather Adams was sworn in as district attorney on Jan. 6.

The records showed drug forfeiture money was spent on investigative materials, office supplies, rent and utilities at Drug Task Force facilities, overtime for officers, gas and vehicle costs and support to community groups.

"Whenever the government is spending money, it's important for taxpayers to understand how that money is being spent so they can see whether their government is being fiscally responsible," attorney Kirby West of the nonprofit Institute for Justice said in a statement. West represented the newspaper in its public records case.

Leased vehicles

Stedman’s use of drug forfeiture proceeds during his tenure as district attorney came under scrutiny last year after reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline that revealed he had spent at least $21,000 intended for drug law enforcement to lease a sport-utility vehicle since 2016.

Stedman also sought and received mileage reimbursement, which covers wear and tear and depreciation of the vehicle, in 2016, 2017 and 2018 from the county's taxpayer-funded general fund. Stedman later said he erred in seeking reimbursement for the Toyota trips.

The recently-released expenditure records show another vehicle that appears to have been procured in a manner similar as the leased Toyota.

The records show that in 2012, a vehicle was purchased from CarMax on Manheim Pike for a little over $17,000, but the vehicle appears to have been purchased for use by the Drug Task Force and not the district attorney.

Future of drug task funds

District Attorney Heather Adams said she and the county commissioners are discussing how procurement using drug forfeiture funds should work.