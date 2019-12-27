Lancaster County detectives working undercover helped police charge an Atglen man with distributing thousands of images depicting child pornography, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Harry C. Breitenbach, 36, of Old Forge Road in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County, had laptops and external storage devices with "thousands of depictions of child exploitation and child pornography," police said.

Lancaster County detectives found the downloadable media while working undercover in June, police said.

State police executed a search warrant on Breitenbach's home, where they seized his laptop and external storage devices, police said.

Breitenbach is charged with 13 felony counts of child pornography and related offenses, according to online court documents.

He is free on $75,000 unsecured bail.