Lancaster County Democrats on Saturday endorsed two candidates for county commissioner for the first time in more than a decade but failed to recruit candidates for most other county-level offices.

At its endorsement convention for races in the May 16 municipal primary, Democrats backed former Eastern Lancaster County School District Superintendent Bob Hollister and community health administrator Alice Yoder for county commissioner.

Democrats in attendance at the Mountville Area Community Center also endorsed attorney Cat Colesse for register of wills and nonprofit consultant Tara Ruby for clerk of courts.

Leaders at the convention claimed the minority party in Lancaster County was ascendant in the region. Democrats, they said, had the opportunity to compete with a Republican Party that has dominated the county’s politics since the 19th century, with few interruptions.

“We have to get over the sort of Stockholm Syndrome that we've had for eons, forever around here, because the Republicans were always just going to be in control, so we would become their compliant captives,” said Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla at the convention. “We are not their compliant captives.”

Republicans currently have 65,000 more registered voters in the county than Democrats do, a high bar to clear at the county level.

Another reminder of Republican strength: Its own endorsement convention Tuesday hosted some 320 committee members. At Democratic convention Saturday, 148 people participated. And unlike the GOP event, Democrats also allowed any voter registered with their party to participate in the endorsement, rather than just committee members.

Two at the top

In the weeks leading up the convention, Democratic committee people debated the virtue of running two candidates in the primary for commissioner when the county party has been acclimated for years to coalescing around one candidate to represent Democrats on the board of commissioners.

The three members of the board of commissioners are elected to four-year terms. Each political party can nominate two candidates to run in the general election, and voters can also select two candidates for commissioner, all but guaranteeing no single party gets full control.

As the second-most popular party in Lancaster County, Democrats are used to having their one representative on the county level.

Patrick Gerlach, district leader for the Donegal Democrats, which covers Marietta, Mount Joy and East Donegal townships and part of Mount Joy Township, nominated Hollister for endorsement.

In his remarks to the committee, Gerlach defended the idea of running both Hollister and Yoder, calling them both qualified. He also claimed that Lancaster County Republicans are divided and therefore vulnerable.

“They're having a civil war, and this is an opportunity for us to put two commissioners in and knock one of them out, and that's why I'm recommending Bob for county commissioner,” Gerlach said.

The last time Democrats saw two candidates for commissioner on the primary ballot was in 2011, when former civil rights investigator Jonathan Fox ran next to the incumbent Craig Lehman. Only Lehman went on to win in the general election.

The possible double ticket for the general election comes months after Yoder announced her bid for commissioner back in August, well before most Democrats were thinking ahead to the 2023 municipal elections.

“Since I announced my candidacy back in August of last year, we've built a core team, identifying supporters, recruiting volunteers, raising funds, and implementing a plan to elect me to the board of commissioners — and at the same time grow our party's capacity to support municipal candidates throughout the county,” Yoder said in her endorsement speech. “We are organized, we have a plan to win, and we are committed to working for our party for however long it takes to bring Democratic values to county government.”

The Queens, New York native also touted her past work at the county level. Yoder has served in several county committees, such as the Lancaster County Planning Commission, and various public health initiatives concerning lead poisoning, opioid addiction and domestic violence.

In August, Hollister was in the midst of running for Congress in the 11th District against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Hollister by more than 17 percentage points, after cultivating a centrist message as a former Republican.

Hollister then shifted his political ambitions to the county level.

The former superintendent said in his endorsement speech that he loved growing up in Lancaster County but that it is no longer the county he thought it was.

“There is a cancer here, and we know what we're talking about — there’s white supremacy growing here, there are evangelical ‘non-Christians’ who are trying to take over, and we've got to blunt that and then we've got to scour it clean,” Hollister said in his endorsement speech. “As county commissioner, I will be part of that process. We need to bring back the dignity and civility that was Lancaster County when I grew up.”

Democrats identified the creation of a county health department, expanded access to voting and more support for affordable housing at the county level as policy goals.

Hollister and some committee members also had hostile words for incumbent Republican commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino.

“Josh and Ray need a slap in the head, and I will provide it for them every time they need it. They really do,” Hollister said in his remarks. “They are not serving the citizens of this county, and they need to be checked, and they need to be called out regularly.”

In recent years, Parsons and D’Agostino have tussled with Democrats and progressives over voting access, social service contracts and the issue of whether to form a county health department. They’ve defended those positions as reflective of a conservative, Republican-dominated county, saying Democrats were the ones who were out of touch.

Party ticket

Despite pledges in recent weeks from the county Democrats chair, Tom O’Brien, that the party would field close to a full slate of candidates for county offices, the party fell well short of that on Saturday.

Other than Celosse and Ruby, no Democrats emerged to run for any other row offices or for the Court of Common Pleas, where three judicial seats are open this year.

“Believe me, my energy's going to the commissioners and the school boards, but let's also go for those county row offices, because if we campaign now, we'll be a step ahead next time,” Celosse said in her speech.

Celosse, a former corporate finance attorney, said after the convention she chose to run for register of wills because of her background with contract law. The register of wills office handles records pertaining to family estates, marriage licenses and other duties.

Ruby, for her part, said she was recruited by Celosse to run for clerk of courts, and she’s still learning what the position entails.

“But I know that all the criminal records for the county flow through that office, and that means that there's tons of different people in our county who are going to have to interact with that and for whom paperwork delays have a major impact on their lives,” Ruby said.

The current clerk of courts, Republican Mary Anater, has recently claimed she found some 2,700 cases over the past decade in which the office failed to notify state transportation officials of driver’s license suspensions. Now, a growing number of individuals are appealing suspensions from years ago after Anater’s office retroactively reported missed suspensions to the state.

The issue was first discovered by the district attorney’s office.

A wider field?

Endorsement conventions can be a boon for candidates in need of resources and know-how to run campaigns, but an endorsement isn’t necessary to appear on a primary ballot.

Individuals can bypass the process altogether, submit a petition with the required number of signatures of registered voters to the county elections office and mount a campaign without county committee support.

That hasn’t happened so far this election cycle, but candidates have until March 7 to submit their petitions.