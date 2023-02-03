The Lancaster County Democratic Committee will hold a convention Feb. 18 to endorse candidates for municipal, countywide and judicial offices, the organization announced Friday.

In a news release, the committee said it will be considering endorsements for municipal and school board seats, Commonwealth Court, Lancaster County Court and six county row offices: clerk of courts, treasurer, prothonotary, coroner, sheriff and register of wills.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9:30 a.m. at Mountville Area Community Center, 120 College Ave., Mountville.

The committee also plans to endorse two county commissioners, according to the news release. That means at least one other contender will need to enter the race. So far, Alice Yoder, executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, is the only Democrat who has announced a bid for commissioner.

The list of offices for which the party intends to make endorsements does not include district attorney, register of deeds or county controller.

The convention is open to all registered Democrats, including those who are not part of the committee.