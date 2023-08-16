Two former Lancaster City Council candidates have been suspended from the Lancaster City Democratic Committee after signing petitions to support the candidacy of independent Willie E. Shell Sr.

Democrats Tene Darby and Andre Gilbert confirmed their suspensions this week after Lancaster County Democratic Committee Chair Tom O’Brien notified the pair of the sanction. The suspension is effective immediately and lasts until Dec. 1, after the November municipal election.

Under suspension, Darby and Gilbert will not be allowed to participate in decision making on committee matters or canvas for endorsed candidates.

Committee members are not permitted to sign paperwork for candidates who are not supported by the party, Darby said. As the former chair of the city committee, Darby said she knew she was breaking committee bylaws when she signed petitions at an event in the city’s southeast quadrant.

“Obviously, I feel that the southeast deserves representation, and I believe Mr. Shell is a good candidate for the southeast, so I signed his petition. I’m not saying that I’m going to canvas for him, but I wanted to see the opportunity for him to be on the ballot,” Darby said. “I knew what I was doing when I signed the petition, so I’m not upset about the decision of my suspension.”

Gilbert said he was not thinking about repercussions from the party when signing Shell’s petition and wanted to support another Black candidate.

O’Brien declined to comment.

“We do not comment on internal party issue(s) and that is what it is,” O’Brien said in a text.

Shell, who lives in the southeast, joined the City Council race in July intending to bring more representation for his neighborhood to city government. He will run against Democrats Amanda Bakay, Jaime Arroyo and John Hursh for one of three open four-year seats. Democrat Ahmed Ahmed is unchallenged for a two-year seat.

Darby and Gilbert lost bids for the Democratic ticket during the May primary after a contentious race. They made repeated calls for the southeast to be heard, saying the current slate of council members is not representative of the city.

Darby said she will remain on the party’s State Committee, which operates under a different system.

City Council member and former county commissioner candidate Janet Diaz is also a member of the party’s State Committee who signed Shell’s petitions as well. Diaz is not a city committee member and declined to comment.