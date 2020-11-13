Promoting native plants and their importance in local ecosystems, wildlife advocates have worked with hundreds of Lancaster County property owners to improve habitats within their outdoor spaces.

And this week, they announced that their work has received national attention, with all of Lancaster County being designated a National Wildlife Federation Community Wildlife Habitat.

It’s the first time an entire county has received that designation in Pennsylvania.

That’s according to Linda Ferich, a master naturalist, who volunteered with the Lancaster Conservancy to lead a multiyear initiative to seek out the designation from the National Wildlife Federation, the country’s largest conservation organization.

“I’m very passionate about it,” Ferich said about improving local wildlife habitats. “I feel like this is what we are supposed to be doing.”

Numerous conservation-minded volunteers helped to move the Lancaster Conservancy’s initiative forward, she said

It’s an effort Ferich said she got involved with about three years ago, worried about news that pollinator and bird populations were on the decline.

“What are we going to do about the decline of birds and pollinators?” Ferich said she asked herself.

Since then, more than 560 sites — backyards, schools, businesses, churchyards, parks and gardens — were certified in the county, conservancy officials announced.

‘It’s a complex system’

To be certified, those sites must provide local wildlife with food, water, cover and places to raise young, according to a conservancy announcement.

In many cases, that means removing invasive plant species and replacing them with native plant life, which helps to restore and maintain the local food web for both insects and birds, Ferich said.

“It’s a complex system,” she said. “If you don’t have native plants, you don’t have caterpillars. If you don’t have caterpillars, you don’t have baby birds.”

In addition to aiding those wildlife populations, the installation of native trees and shrubs also can help capture pollution carried by stormwater, keeping it from entering local waterways, conservancy officials said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ferich said the initiative has been able to lean on programs like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s 10 Million Trees Partnership to receive some plants. However, much of the work has relied on hundreds of volunteer hours, consulting with participants willing to make habitat improvements on their properties, she said.

To make those improvements participants also often had to put in time and money to create native habitat, she said.

Main benefit is exposure

Fritz Schroeder, the conservancy’s senior vice president of community impact, acknowledged that work in a statement.

“We are so inspired by the many people in our community who are transforming their properties,” the statement reads. “It is the No. 1 action step all homeowners can take to ensure we have strong local ecosystems and clean streams.”

The main benefit of the Community Wildlife Habitat designation is exposure, Ferich said, explaining she hopes it will attract even more participants willing to transform their properties.

The goal is to create large wildlife-friendly corridors, conservationists said.

“This certification is just the beginning,” conservancy President Phil Wenger said in a statement.

Related coverage