A Berks County man who was one of 14 people charged with patronizing prostitutes in the first sting operation of the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force was found not guilty.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn acquitted Eric Rivera, 33, of Wernersville, after a bench trial Wednesday.

Of the remaining 13 cases, just one resulted in a guilty plea; the other defendants entered a probationary program for first-time offenders that allows participants to expunge the offense from their record upon completion.

District Attorney Heather Adams maintains the value of the sting, which took place March 10.

The intent of the John stings, she said Friday, is to “focus on the demand. So long as the demand is there, the human traffickers are going to fill that need. ... By doing the John stings, we get the word out there.”

Adams emphasized that an undercover female officer made contact with more than 100 people during the eight-hour weekday sting operation.

Regarding the fact that most defendants entered an accelerated rehabilitation program, Adams had no problem, saying the program is appropriate for first-time offenders amenable to rehabilitation. Human traffickers, she said, are a different matter.

Adams said the task force, formed in January, is still active, but her office hasn’t disclosed its activities “for investigative reasons.”

Rivera’s attorney, Alexander Egner, said his client was pleased with the outcome.

“My client maintained his innocence from Day One,” Egner said Thursday. He said the prosecution presented its version of what happened in March and Rivera presented his, and the judge determined the prosecution had not met its burden of proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Egner did not elaborate on his client’s defense strategy, nor would he say why Rivera answered an online ad and went to an East Hempfield Township hotel, where an undercover officer made contact with the defendants.

Rivera “said he wasn’t there for any illicit or illegal activity whatsoever,” Egner said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the men answering the ad made arrangements to pay money for sexual activity, ranging from $80 to $200.

The only case to result in a guilty plea involved a Chester County man.

Brian Richard Keil, of East Fallowfield Township, pleaded guilty to patronizing prostitutes Oct. 25 before Spahn, who sentenced him to one year of probation and ordered him to complete online “John school” — a class intended to educate people who solicit sex to prevent them from reoffending.

Depending on their cases, the other 12 defendants were directed to perform community service for up to 40 hours, attend online John school and or serve a period of probation for one year.

The charge of patronizing prostitutes is a third-degree misdemeanor, which carries a fine of $250 to $5,000, or up to 90 days in prison or both.

The following individuals were charged with patronizing prostitutes: Eddie Vazquez-Gomez, of Mount Joy; Aaron O’Brien, of Lancaster; Gavin Snader, of Pequea; William McClucas, of Willow Street; Paul Hale, of Lancaster; Juan Colon, of Lancaster; Gary Peters, of Williamsburg, Ky.; Marco Matos, of Gap; Neptali Marroquin, of Lancaster; and Elijah Santos, of Lancaster.

Michael Boyles, of Maytown, was charged with patronizing prostitutes and criminal conspiracy, and Thomas Brown, of Marietta, was charged with criminal conspiracy.