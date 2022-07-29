If someone calls you claiming to be with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and demands a payment for missing jury duty, it's likely a scam.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that it is aware of at least two cases of the scam taking place, but others could be targeted.

The scammer identified themselves as a deputy sheriff, sometime giving the name Sgt. Scott Garrison, and is not an actual deputy, according to a release from the district attorney's office.

"The scam caller is advising victims that they missed federal jury duty, have outstanding citations, and need to post a bond until their hearing," according to the release. "The scammer is asking for $2,500."

The release notes that the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will never call demanding a payment from people over the phone regarding those matters.

The reported scams are under investigation. The district attorney's office is asking anyone who receives similar calls to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 717-299-8200 or their local police department.