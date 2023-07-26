Lancaster County prosecutors dropped two minor criminal charges that Lancaster police filed against Jessica Lopez during the 2020 social justice protests.

The district attorney’s office said in a brief statement Tuesday that it opted not to pursue the case because of a conviction and sentence already secured against Lopez. She had been scheduled for trial Wednesday.

Christopher Patterson, Lopez's attorney, said "I believe it was in everyone's interest to resolve this case. Now my client can move on with her life."

A jury in November convicted Lopez, 35, of Lancaster, of riot — a felony — and related charges stemming from her participation in a protest after an officer shot Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020. The officer fired after Muñoz charged him with a knife; police were responding to a domestic disturbance call from his sister.

The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera; DA Heather Adams determined the shooting was justified.

In April, Judge Merrill Spahn sentenced Lopez to 13 to 30 months in state prison. Lopez is appealing the conviction.

The disorderly conduct and traffic-blocking charges are less-seriously graded crimes than riot and stem from an earlier protest.

On Aug. 5, 2020, Lopez was protesting with a group on the sidewalk near the police station. She moved into one of two eastbound lanes of West Chestnut Street and stood for a couple minutes holding a sign that read, “Tired of being (expletives) by your system,” then sat for nearly five minutes.

Prosecutors said she made it difficult for traffic to get by — a situation exacerbated by other people joining Lopez. She refused to move, so officers had to carry her away.

Patterson tried unsuccessfully to get the charges thrown out.

Patterson argued in court filings that the real reasons police arrested Lopez was to punish her for her activism, to send a message to other protesters and because she was suing the city and a police officer in federal court.

Lopez claimed in her suit that Nathan Nickel hurt her arm after a November 2017 traffic stop and, when she was in his patrol car, groped her breasts on the pretext of searching for drugs.

Nickel’s dashcam video, reviewed by LNP | LancasterOnline, did not show that happening.

Nickel found cocaine all over Lopez’s front and lap; as a result, she was charged with drug possession. She pleaded guilty in March 2018 and served about the minimum of a six-to-23-month prison sentence.

A federal judge threw out the sexual assault claim in August 2021; three months later, a federal jury in Philadelphia cleared Nickel of the remaining excessive force claim. Nickel left the city police to work in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.